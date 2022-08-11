WidePoint Awarded MMS Contract from Leading Beverage Bottler

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation WYY, the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced that it has been awarded a new Trusted Managed Mobility Services contract by a leading U.S. beverage bottler.
Under the terms of this 3 year contract, WidePoint will deliver a full suite of Managed Mobility Services (MMS) for the Beverage Bottler. The contract is valued at approximately $540,000. Additional solutions and services may be purchased under the terms of this contract.
Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated, "This contract win is another prime example of our cross-selling and upselling efforts coming to fruition. WidePoint has begun to realize these opportunities as a result of our acquisition of IT Authorities. Our strategic plan of offering an expanded portfolio of technology solutions is gaining traction with adoption from our commercial and government clients."
Jason Holloway, WidePoint's Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, noted: "WidePoint and ITA have developed a cross-selling and upselling process that helps our clients achieve efficiencies in the procurement process to realize their operational goals in mobility, security and managed technology services. Our sales pipelines are both growing and our clients are benefiting from easier access to a portfolio of products from a company they trust."
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation WYY is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.
WidePoint Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gatewayir.com
SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation
https://www.accesswire.com/711742/WidePoint-Awarded-MMS-Contract-from-Leading-Beverage-Bottler
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.