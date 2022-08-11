Traders News Source Senior Editor, Mark Roberts Interviews Annmarie Gayle, CEO of Coda Octopus Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Coda Octopus Group.
Mark had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with Annmarie Gayle Chief Executive Officer of Coda Octopus Group Inc. CODA. Mr. Roberts diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. See interview highlights below.
Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/coda-ceo-interview/
Annmarie Gayle
CEO, Coda Octopus Group Inc.
Ms. Gayle was appointed Chairman of the Board in March 2017, and previously served as a Director since 2011. Additionally, Ms. Gayle has been the Group CEO since 2011; assisted with the restructuring of the Company, 2009-2010, and served as SVP of Coda's Legal Affairs, 2006-2007. Earlier in her career she worked for a major London law practice, the United Nations and the European Union. Ms. Gayle has a strong background in restructuring and has spent more than 12 years in a number of countries where she has been the lead adviser to a number of transitional administrations on privatizing banks and reforming state-owned assets in the CEE countries including banking, infrastructure and telecommunications assets. Ms. Gayle has also managed a number of large European Union funded projects. Ms. Gayle holds a Law degree gained at the University of London and a Masters of Law degree from Cambridge University. She is qualified to practice as a solicitor in England & Wales.
Interview Highlights:
Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers development and progress of the DAVD program, new product developments, operational cash flow and where future funding may come from plus much more in this interview.
About Coda Octopus Group, Inc.
The Company, founded in 1994, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets subsea products (software and hardware) including its flagship real-time 3D, 4D,5D and 6D underwater imaging sonar technology, marketed under the name "Echoscope®" and Echoscope PIPE® and also it recently launched Diver Augmented Vision System ("DAVD"). This sonar technology generates real-time 3D, 4D, 5D and 6D imaging and mapping underwater. Echoscope® is used globally in numerous applications including the commercial and defense underwater market. Applications for the Echoscope® technology includes underwater mapping, offshore renewables cable installations and surveys, marine construction, subsea infrastructure installation, decommissioning, diving applications and port and harbor security. In addition to the Marine Products business, Coda Octopus Products Ltd., CODA's two defense engineering services businesses are Coda Octopus Colmek and Coda Octopus Martech. For further information, please visit https://www.codaoctopusgroup.com or contact us at coda@codaoctopusgroup.com.
Contact:
Cody Slach or Jeff Grampp, CFA
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
CODA@GatewayIR.com
About Traders News Source (TNS)
Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard-hitting questions that rest on the minds of most current and future shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/coda-ceo-interview/
Media Contact
Traders News Source
Mark Roberts, Senior Editor/Interviewer Editor@TradersNewsSource.com
or Call Paul Lipp, President TNS LLC at +1-810-618-1023
SOURCE: Traders News Source LLC
