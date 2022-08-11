Tada Cognitive Solutions Named a 2022 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain

PEORIA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Tada Cognitive Solutions (also known as TadaNow ), the leader in digital twin-enabled supply chain solutions, announced it has been selected as a 2022 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain. For 20 years, SupplyChainBrain's awards program has recognized exemplary vendors and service providers that help companies gain new business, increase financial savings, and improve operational efficiencies.

Tada Cognitive Solutions' platform was selected as a result of its ability to connect people, processes, and partners, and transform business complexity into a competitive advantage by providing real-time end-to-end visibility across their entire supply chain.

"It is a true honor to be recognized by our customers and SupplyChainBrain as a great supply chain partner," stated Seshadri Guha, CEO and co-founder of Tada Cognitive Solutions. "We use our breakthrough, patented, cloud-based platform that combines deep Digital Twin and Data Fabric technology to cover the obstacles inherent in today's global supply chains."

"For 20 years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners - a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services," says Brad Berger, Publisher of SupplyChainBrain.

The 2022 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain is a six-month online poll of supply chain professionals that requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance.

Tada Cognitive Solutions will appear in the 2022 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as an honored member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain is the world's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource. In addition to providing complete coverage of all fundamental supply chain principles, SupplyChainBrain identifies emerging trends, strategies and best practices, forward-thinking ideas, cutting-edge solutions and the latest innovations-and continues to write and report on these as they evolve and mature.

About Tada Cognitive Solutions

Tada Cognitive Solutions (also known as TadaNow) is the leader in the Digital Duplicate® Technology that continuously integrates data, people, and process partners to deliver real-time visibility, orchestration, and collaboration across the entire supply chain ecosystem. Our no-code platform unleashes the magic of data at unparalleled speed, at an unprecedented scale, allowing our customers to connect data silos within their own and their partner enterprises to create a unique data fabric and persona-based command center to increase revenue and drive efficiency. Our system operates mission-critical solutions for some of the most complex supply chains of Fortune 100 companies in manufacturing, healthcare and packaging. See more details at www.tadanow.com .

