911inform Expands Access to Location Discovery Solution (LDS) for RAY BAUM's Act 506 Compliance for U.S. Legacy Telephone Systems

WALL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / 911inform, the only notification and security management platform that bridges the gap between first responders and organizations, announced today the expansion of its Location Discovery Solution (LDS) for legacy enterprise telephone systems across the U.S. The 911inform LDS solution provides RAY BAUM's Act §506 compliant functionality in existing telephone systems, while protecting their investment. The 911inform Legacy solution was originally released for Panasonic but is now available on U.S. platforms in use by organizations providing compliance as required under the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations Title 47 language now in effect.

The RAY BAUM'S Act §506 requires organizations of all types that operate Multi Line Telephone Systems to provide the critical dispatchable location information to Emergency Communication Center / Public Safety Answering Points (ECC/PSAPs) whenever emergency calls are made from an MLTS phone system. Compliant systems must also deliver a Dispatchable Location, both on-site and to the ECC/PSAP that includes a validated street address and additional information that can be used to locate the caller such as apartment number, floor, room, or other information relevant to the caller.

"We're thrilled to expand access to our technology so organizations across the U.S. can promote safer workplaces and community spaces," said 911inform's CEO, Ivo Allen. "Our mission at 911inform is to solve the critical problems our customers face every day. Our LDS solution is another example of the power of our technology, and we look forward to ensuring the RAY BAUM's Act §506 compliance for our customers."

The RAY BAUM's Act §506 is a critical piece of legislation for public safety, but implementation can be challenging to manage and a financial burden to update using traditional services. The 911inform solution bypasses these issues using Next Generation 911 constructs. LDS simplifies the management, maintaining system compliance, while feeding precise 9-1-1 caller location information directly to ECC/PSAPs through new modern IP communications protocols now openly available in the marketplace.

For more information, visit 911inform.com.

About 911inform

911inform is the only all-encompassing platform to help emergency response teams better manage communication and connected-building controls directly related to an emergency. 911inform provides full situational awareness and communication across multiple platforms. Enhance your safety solutions for today's ever-changing technology for NG911. For more information, visit www.911inform.com

For 911inform media inquiries:

Madeleine Bumstead

mbumstead@ampublicrelations.com

911inform Investor Relations:

Derek Gradwell

dgradwell@integcom.us

SOURCE: 911inform

View source version on accesswire.com: