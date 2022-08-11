Business Warrior CEO to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 17, 2022

Business Warrior invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Business Warrior Corp. BZWR, the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 17, 2022.
This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO Rhett Doolittle in real time.
Rhett Doolittle will perform a presentation on a number of Company updates, including:
- Q3 financial results
- New Business Warrior products
- Long-term vision of the company
After the presentation, there will be a brief live Q & A session. Please ask your questions during the event and Rhett will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.
Business Warrior will be presenting at 12:45 PM Eastern time for 45 minutes.
Please register here to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.
If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com after the conference concludes.
About Business Warrior
Business Warrior is a SaaS company focused on helping small businesses solve two of the biggest challenges to owning and operating a business: customer acquisition and access to funding. Business Warrior's integrated platform combines a small business's advertising performance, financial data, and funding as a key source of success and growth for business owners. Formed in 2014, Business Warrior uses next-generation machine-learning and native software to make conversion marketing and growth funding accessible for small business owners. For more information, visit https://businesswarrior.com
About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.
The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.
All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.
Investor Relations:
Tanner Otts
Investors@BusinessWarrior.com
(855) 884-5805
SOURCE: Business Warrior Corporation
https://www.accesswire.com/711706/Business-Warrior-CEO-to-Present-at-the-Emerging-Growth-Conference-on-August-17-2022
