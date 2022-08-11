Planting Hope Participates in Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

Planting Hope has a full schedule of one-on-one meetings at the Canaccord Genuity 42 nd Annual Growth Conference in Boston

Hope and Sesame® continues its award momentum with Barista Blend Sesamemilk nominated for Best Hospitality Product, a new category at the prestigious international GAMA Consumer Awards

The Company has retained North American investor relations firm North Equities

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. MYLKMYLKFJ ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, announces its participation in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA, August 10-11 2022. The Company has secured an extensive meeting schedule with investors interested in growth companies focused on innovative consumer products and environmental sustainability. The Planting Hope team is also offering sesamemilk lattes - made with their award-winning Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk - to conference attendees at Sorelle Café, next door to the Intercontinental Boston Hotel.

"We're excited about the momentum sesamemilk is building right now," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "Our goal at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference is to showcase sesamemilk as a more nutritious, delicious and planet-friendly plant milk, poised to take on almond milk as the most popular milk alternative."

Sesamemilk is quickly being recognized as the next big trend to hit independent cafés, providing a complete protein dairy milk alternative that uses 95% less water than almond milk. This innovative plant milk is optimized for great performance in frothing, steaming, and foaming for hot and cold drinks in cafés and coffee shops, earning the Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk a finalist spot in the brand new Hospitality category in the international GAMA Consumer Awards. This latest nomination recognizing Hope and Sesame® adds to its growing list of awards, including "Best New Product" at CoffeeFest Chicago 2022 and "Best Plant-Based Milk" at the Plant Based World Expo.

Planting Hope is also pleased to announce it has entered into a marketing services agreement (the "Agreement") with North Equities Corp. ("North Equities") to provide investor relations and marketing services to the Company, effective August 10, 2022. North Equities will be providing a number of services to Planting Hope pursuant to the Agreement, which includes: (a) planning and disseminating online content; (b) interacting with community members and engaging with investors; (c) assisting with and posting on social media mediums; (d) spreading Company insights and announcements; and (e) featuring Planting Hope in videos. The Agreement is subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. The Agreement has an initial term of six (6) months, for which North Equities will be paid an aggregate fee of $90,000 in cash. North Equities has also been granted an option to acquire 160,000 subordinate voting shares ("Shares") at an exercise price of $0.57 per Share (the "Stock Options"). The Stock Options will vest over a period of 12 months in equal amounts, on a quarterly basis, and expire on August 10, 2025. Other than the Stock Options, neither North Equities nor any employees of North Equities have any direct or indirect interest in Planting Hope or its securities. Planting Hope and North Equities are unrelated and unaffiliated entities as at the date hereof. North Equities is a Toronto, Canada based marketing firm, specializing in various social media platforms, facilitating awareness and keeping shareholders informed and excited through digital media.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and Sesamilk™ creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information, visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Company Contact:

Julia Stamberger

CEO and Co-founder

(773) 492-2243

julia@plantinghopecompany.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital

(905) 326-1888 ext. 1

glen@bristolir.com

Caroline Sawamoto, IR Labs

(773) 492-2243

ir@plantinghopecompany.com

Media Contact:

Alex Jessup, Jessup PR

(323) 529-3541

alex.jessup@jessuppr.com

