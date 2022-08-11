Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Host Conference Call to Provide Corporate Update and Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 16, 2022

Financials for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Ended June 30, 2022 will be released on August 15, 2022
NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Elite" or the "Company") ELTP, a specialty pharmaceutical company developing niche generic products, announced today that the first quarter financial results of the 2023 fiscal year will be released on Monday, August 15, 2022. Elite's management will host a live conference call Tuesday, August 16th at 11:30 AM EDT to discuss the company's financial and operating results and provide a general business update. Stockholders should submit questions to the company before the call.
|Date:
|August 16, 2022
|Time:
|11:30 AM EDT
|Dial-in numbers:
|1-800-346-7359 (domestic)
1-973-528-0008 (international)
|Conference number:
|98840
|Questions:
|dianne@elitepharma.com
General questions by 5:00 PM EDT on Saturday, August 13, 2022
Financial questions by 7:00 PM EDT on Monday, August 15, 2022
|Audio Replay:
|https://elite.irpass.com/events_presentations
About Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops niche generic products. Elite specializes in developing and manufacturing oral, controlled-release drug products. Elite owns multiple generic products which have been licensed to Lannett Company, Prasco, LLC, Epic Pharma, LLC, and TAGI Pharma. Elite operates a cGMP and DEA registered facility for research, development, and manufacturing located in Northvale, NJ. For more information, visit www.elitepharma.com.
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those related to the effects, if any, on future results, performance or other expectations that may have some correlation to the subject matter of this press release. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve, without limitation, risks, uncertainties and other factors not under the control of Elite, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Elite to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations that may be implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the expected timing of approval, if at all, of products by the FDA and the actions the FDA may require of Elite in order to obtain such approvals. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future action or performance. These risks and other factors are discussed, without limitation, in Elite's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its reports on forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. Elite is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact:
For Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dianne Will, Investor Relations, 518-398-6222
Dianne@elitepharma.com
www.elitepharma.com
SOURCE: Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
