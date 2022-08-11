paragon (PGN): Refocused Automotive Growth Strategy

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / paragon has spent much of the pandemic refocusing on its core automotive activities and addressing the issue of bond refinancing. Both are now largely complete and management's revised growth strategy targets ambitious financial targets over the next few years, with a positive start already made. As much of its product portfolio is fuel type agnostic, paragon is well positioned to address the evolving connectivity, digitalisation and electrification requirements of electric vehicles. We believe the strong growth outlook merits a higher FY23e P/E rating than the current 3.6x, which we feel reflects concern over the refinancing of the outstanding CHF21m bond due in April 2023.

Concerns over the CHF bond appear to be weighing heavily on sentiment and the share price rating. A clear path to its redemption next year should help to alleviate the negativity. Our capped DCF valuation based on our reintroduced estimates for the core operations returns a value of €19.6 per share based on the current capital.

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Andy Chambers +44 (0)20 3077 5700 industrials@edisongroup.com

Learn more atwww.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited

View source version on accesswire.com: