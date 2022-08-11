Envirotech Vehicles Receives Binding Purchase Order for 100 Vehicles from DaVinci Innovations

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. EVTV, a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), today announced that it has received a binding purchase order from DaVinci Innovations (DVI) for a total of 100 vehicles.
In July, Envirotech Vehicles announced DaVinci Innovations as the first dealer in their Arkansas dealer network. DVI will receive the 100 vehicles with the intention of selling them to municipalities throughout Arkansas.
Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "This purchase order is reflective of the strong demand that we are seeing for electric vehicles from municipalities throughout Arkansas. By supplying DVI with 100 of our industry-leading zero emission electric trucks and vans, we are positioning ourselves to benefit from considerable growth in the municipal market as more and more municipalities across Arkansas look to transition to green transportation. We're energized by this order and remain focused on further expanding and leveraging our dealer network to grow our presence throughout the state."
About Envirotech Vehicles
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.evtvusa.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.
Contact Information
IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
Telephone: 203.972.9200
Email: evtv@imsinvestorrelations.com
Press Inquiries
Kristen Nicholson, APR
Telephone: 501.350.3658
Email: knicholson@mhpteamsi.com
Envirotech Vehicles
Susan Emry, Executive Vice President
Telephone: (870) 970-3355 ext. 1001
Email: sue.e@evtvusa.com
SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc
https://www.accesswire.com/711715/Envirotech-Vehicles-Receives-Binding-Purchase-Order-for-100-Vehicles-from-DaVinci-Innovations
