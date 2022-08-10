The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NOTV, U and YQ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Inotiv, Inc. NOTV

Class Period: September 21, 2021 - June 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 22, 2022



The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Inotiv, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Inotiv's acquisition, Envigo RMS, LL ("Envigo"), and Inotiv's Cumberland, Virginia facility (the "Cumberland Facility") engaged in widespread and flagrant violations of the Animal Welfare Act ("AWA"); (2) Envigo and Inotiv's Cumberland Facility continuously violated the AWA; (3) Envigo and Inotiv did not properly remedy issues with regards to animal welfare at the Cumberland Facility; (4) as a result, Inotiv was likely to face increased scrutiny and governmental action; (5) Inotiv would imminently shut down two facilities, including the Cumberland Facility; (6) Inotiv did not engage in proper due diligence; and (7) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in NOTV: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/inotiv-notv-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=30761&from=1

Unity Software Inc. U

Class Period: March 5, 2021 - May 10, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 6, 2022



According to the complaint, Unity Software Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) deficiencies in Unity's product platform reduced the accuracy of the Company's machine learning technology; (ii) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenues; (iii) accordingly, Unity had overstated the Company's commercial and/or financial prospects for 2022; (iv) as a result, the Company was likely to have to reduce its fiscal 2022 guidance; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in U: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/unity-software-class-action-loss-form?id=30761&from=1

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. YQ

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded 17EdTech securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with 17EdTech's December 2020 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 19, 2022



17 Education & Technology Group Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 17EdTech's K-12 Academic AST Services would end less than a year after the Company's initial public offering; (2) as part of its ongoing regulatory efforts, Chinese authorities would imminently curtail and/or end 17EdTech's core business; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in YQ: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/17-education-technology-group-inc-loss-submission-form?id=30761&from=1

