Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of GBT, AVLR, PING, and COWN

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. GBT

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into GBT's sale to Pfizer Inc. for $68.50 per share.

If you are a GBT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Avalara, Inc. AVLR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into AVLR's sale to Vista Equity Partners for $93.50 per share.

Ping Identity Holding Corp PING

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into PING's proposed sale to Thoma Bravo whereby PING shareholders will receive $28.50 in cash for each share of PING common stock they own.

Cowen Inc. COWN

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into COWN'ssale to TD Bank Group for $39.00 per share.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

