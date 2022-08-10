Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of EVOP, EGY, AAWW, and IEA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 /

Evo Payments, Inc. EVOP

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with EVOP's sale to Global Payments Inc. for $34.00 per share.

If you are an EVOP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. EGY

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection to EGY's merger with TransGlobe Energy Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, EGY will acquire each TransGlobe share for 0.6727 of a EGY share of common stock.

If you are an EGY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation intopossible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AAWW to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company and Hill City Capital for $102.50 per share in cash.

If you are an AAWW investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc. IEA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation intopossible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with IEA's sale to MasTec for $10.50 per share in cash and 0.0483 of a MasTec share for each IEA share owned.

If you are an IEA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE: Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

