Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In NIO To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

On Monday, July 11, 2022, NIO announced that following its previous statement in response to the allegations made in a report issued by the short-seller firm Grizzly Research LLC on June 28, 2022 (the "Short Seller Report"), the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), including the audit committee of the Board, after having reviewed the allegations, has decided to form an independent committee (the "Independent Committee") to oversee an independent investigation regarding the allegations made in the Short Seller Report (the "Independent Investigation").

On this news, NIO's share price fell by as much as 9% during intraday trading on July 11, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

