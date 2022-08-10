Voyager Metals Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

- All matters approved by shareholders
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Voyager Metals Inc. VONE ("Voyager" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of the Company's 2022 Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") held on August 10, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario.
A total of 10,653,127 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 11.608% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows.
Number of Directors to be Elected
The resolution to set the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at six (6) was approved. The following votes were cast by proxy:
Total Votes
% of Votes Cast
|Votes in Favour
10,651,627
99.986%
|Votes Against
1,500
0.014%
|Total Votes Cast
10,653,127
100%
Election of Directors
Shareholders elected each of the six nominees listed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are as follows:
|Name
Votes in Favour
%
Votes Withheld
%
|Mark Brennan
10,624,851
99.735%
28,276
0.265%
|Cliff Hale-Sanders
10,624,851
99.735%
28,276
0.265%
|Maria Virginia Anzola
10,588,627
99.395%
64,500
0.605%
|Casper Groenewald
10,651,627
99.986%
1,500
0.014%
|Dennis Moore
10,649,851
99.969%
3,276
0.031%
|W. John Priestner
10,649,851
99.969%
3,276
0.031%
Appointment of Auditors
Wasserman Ramsay LLP was appointed auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. Details of the voting results are as follows:
Total Votes
% of Votes Cast
|Votes in Favour
10,588,627
99.395%
|Votes Withheld
64,500
0.605%
|Total Votes Cast
10,653,127
100%
10% Rolling Stock Option Plan
Shareholders approved the resolution to renew the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan with amendments thereto, as more particularly described in the Company's management information circular. The following votes were cast by proxy:
Total Votes
% of Votes Cast
|Votes in Favour
10,586,851
99.378%
|Votes Against
66,276
0.622%
|Total Votes Cast
10,653,127
100%
About Voyager Metals Inc.
Voyager Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, located just outside of Chibougamau, Quebec.
At Mont Sorcier, Voyager is rapidly advancing the project towards Feasibility and permitting The project currently has Indicated Resources of 679M tonnes grading 27.8% magnetite and 0.20% V2O5, with the potential to produce 195M tonnes of magnetite concentrate grading at least 65% Fe and 0.52% vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) and a further Inferred Resource estimated at 547M tonnes grading 26.1% magnetite and 0.17% V2O5, with the potential to produce 148M tonnes of magnetite concentrate grading at least 65% Fe and 0.52% vanadium pentoxide (V2O5).
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VOYAGER METALS INC.
Cliff Hale-Sanders,
President and CEO
Tel: +1-416-819-8558
csanders@voyagermetals.com
David Ball
Vice President, Corporate Development
Tel: +1-647-796-0068
dball@voyagermetals.com
info@voyagermetals.com
www.voyagermetals.com
SOURCE: Voyager Metals Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/711651/Voyager-Metals-Inc-Announces-Results-of-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.