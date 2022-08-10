Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Fulgent To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fulgent Genetics, Inc. ("Fulgent" or the "Company") FLGT.

On August 4, 2022, Fulgent released its second quarter 2022 financial results, disclosing that the SEC is conducting an investigation into certain Exchange Act reports for 2018 through the first quarter of 2020. This comes after the Company received a civil investigative demand issued by the U.S. Department of Justice "related to its investigation of allegations of medically unnecessary laboratory testing, improper billing for laboratory testing, and remuneration received or provided in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law."

On this news, Fulgent's stock fell as much as 8% during intraday trading on August 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

