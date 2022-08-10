Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Hyzon To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hyzon Motors, Inc. ("Hyzon" or the "Company") HYZN.

After the market closed on August 4, 2022, Hyzon Motors disclosed in a SEC filing that, "the Company's Board of Directors appointed a committee of independent board members to investigate, with the assistance of independent outside counsel and other advisors, certain issues regarding revenue recognition timing and internal controls and procedures, primarily pertaining to its China operations." The Company further announced that, "Due to the ongoing investigation, the Company will be unable to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 by August 15, 2022, the due date for filing, and does not have an anticipated filing date at this time."

Following this news, when trading of Hyzon Motors opened on August 5, 2022, the price of the shares fell $1.71 per share, or 38.1%, to close at $2.78 per share.

