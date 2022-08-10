CCL Industries Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results

Stock Symbols: TSX - CCL.A and CCL.B

Second Quarter Highlights

Per Class B share (3) : $0.94 adjusted basic earnings up 5.6%; $0.91 basic earnings up 5.8%; currency translation negative $0.02 per share

Sales increased 14.9% on 10.9% organic and 4.8% acquisition growth partially offset by 0.8% negative currency translation

CCL, Avery and Innovia posted organic sales growth of 10.9%, 13.8% and 19.5%, respectively

Operating income (1) improved 5.2%, with a 15.3% operating margin (1) down 140 bps

Six-Month Highlights

Per Class B share (3) : $1.79 adjusted basic earnings up 4.7%; $1.75 basic earnings up 4.2%; currency translation negative $0.04 per share

Sales increased 13.8% on 10.8% organic and 4.7% acquisition growth partially offset by 1.7% negative currency translation

CCL, Avery, Checkpoint and Innovia posted organic sales growth of 9.1%, 13.7%, 7.0% and 20.8%, respectively

Operating income (1) improved 3.9%, with a 15.2% operating margin (1) down 140 bps

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / CCL Industries Inc. ("the Company")CCLCCL, a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, today reported 2022 second quarter results.

Sales for the second quarter of 2022 increased 14.9% to $1,615.2 million, compared to $1,406.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, with organic growth of 10.9% and acquisition-related growth of 4.8% partially offset by 0.8% negative impact from foreign currency translation.

Operating income (1) for the second quarter of 2022 was $247.8 million compared to $235.5 million for the comparable quarter of 2021. Results included a $3.5 million non-cash acquisition accounting adjustment related to the acquired inventory from the Adelbras acquisition that was expensed in the Company's cost of sales for the quarter. Excluding this non-cash adjustment, operating income improved 6.7% to $251.3 million. Foreign currency translation had a 0.4% negative impact on operating income for the comparable quarters.

The Company recorded an expense for restructuring and other items of $3.2 million, primarily attributable to reorganization charges at CCL Design and transaction costs associated with acquisitions completed in the current year compared to $2.6 million for reorganization costs in the 2021 second quarter.

Tax expense for the second quarters of 2022 and 2021 was $51.7 million resulting in effective tax rates for the 2022 second quarter of 24.4% compared to 25.5% for the prior year period. The lower tax rate in the current period is due to higher portion of taxable income earned in lower taxed jurisdictions as well as the impact of additional UK tax legislation accrued for in 2021, partially offset by a valuation allowance reduction.

Net earnings increased 6.8% to $163.4 million for the 2022 second quarter compared to $153.0 million for the 2021 second quarter. Basic and adjusted basic earnings per Class B share (3) for the 2022 second quarter were $0.91 and $0.94, respectively, compared to basic and adjusted basic earnings per Class B share (3) of $0.86 and $0.89, respectively, in the prior year second quarter.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, sales, operating income (1) and net earnings improved 13.8%, 3.9% and 4.3% to $3.1 billion, $476.4 million and $313.6 million, respectively, compared to the same six-month period in 2021. Results for the 2022 six-month period included a $3.5 million non-cash acquisition accounting adjustment to the acquired finished goods inventory from the Adelbras acquisition expensed through cost of sales in the period. The 2022 six-month period included results from twelve acquisitions completed since January 1, 2021, delivering acquisition-related sales growth of 4.7%. Organic sales growth was 10.8%; negative impact from foreign currency translation partially offset by 1.7%. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, basic and adjusted basic earnings per Class B share (3) were $1.75 and $1.79, respectively, compared to basic and adjusted basic earnings per Class B share (3) of $1.68 and $1.71, respectively, in the prior year six-month period. Foreign currency translation had a negative $0.04 per share impact on earnings.

Geoffrey T. Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am pleased to report record quarterly results despite an unsettled geopolitical backdrop, China-centric Covid lockdowns, persistent inflation and supply chain challenges. The Company posted strong 10.9% organic sales growth, although significantly selling price driven to offset inflation, while adjusted basic earnings per Class B share (3) improved 5.6% to $0.94, including $0.02 of negative impact from foreign currency translation."

Mr. Martin continued, "Our CCL Segment‘s 10.9% organic sales growth drove corresponding profitability improvement. Home & Personal Care results improved significantly, with exceptional demand in the Americas for labels and aerosols offsetting slower markets in Europe and Asia. Healthcare results improved dramatically worldwide offsetting much slower lawn & garden chemical markets benefitting from pandemic tailwinds in the prior year period. Food & Beverage recorded solid organic sales growth driving improved profitability despite some unrecovered inflation. The impact of chip shortages and Covid lockdowns in China during April and May impacted customer demand at CCL Design electronics, although gains in automotive included solid results for the recently acquired McGavigan operation in China. CCL Secure delivered good sales growth but faced particularly difficult mix-driven profit comparatives to a very strong prior year period while our label joint ventures delivered excellent earnings growth. Checkpoint's exceptional sales growth and profitability gains in ALS, driven by RFID, organic share wins and recent acquisitions could not offset MAS profitability declines as price increases lagged inflation and supply chain issues at our plants in China impacted product availability on top of softer markets globally. Avery posted outstanding results fueled by an early start to the North American back-to-school season while Direct-to-Consumer sales accelerated significantly with the badge category continuing to close the gap to pre-pandemic demand levels; early results from the Adelbras acquisition in Brazil met expectations. Surging energy and transportation cost challenges in Europe plus start-up costs for the new "Ecofloat" line in Poland impacted Innovia profitability more than offsetting solid gains in the Americas."

Mr. Martin added, "Looking ahead, end market demand appears to remain solid and there are early signs supply chain challenges could ease going forward; input costs also look to have peaked with resins and aluminum both declining as we go into the third quarter. At today's Canadian dollar exchange rates, currency translation would be a modest headwind, if sustained, for the third quarter of 2022; with weaker European and Australian currencies more than offsetting the stronger U.S. dollar."

Mr. Martin concluded, "The Company finished the quarter with a strong balance sheet and robust liquidity. While the Company's consolidated leverage ratio (5) increased to 1.47 times Adjusted EBITDA (2) the $634.3 million of cash-on-hand and US$0.8 billion undrawn capacity on its syndicated revolving credit facility, leave us well placed to fund global expansion initiatives. During the quarter, the Company returned $142.5 million to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases under its Normal Course Issuer Bid. The Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend at $0.24 per Class B non-voting share and $0.2375 per Class A voting share, payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022, to be paid on September 29, 2022."

Board of Directors Update

Dr. Susana Suarez-Gonzalez, who joined the Company's Board in January of 2021, has decided to resign as a Director to focus on her new role of Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Amcor PLC, a global packaging company. Executive Chairman, Mr. Donald G. Lang stated, "We have been very fortunate to have Dr. Suarez-Gonzalez serve on our Board and thank her for her contributions. We wish her all the best in the future."

2022 Second Quarter Highlights

CCL

Sales increased 12.7% to $965.2 million on 10.9% organic growth, 2.3% acquisition contribution partially offset by 0.5% negative impact from foreign currency translation

Regional organic sales growth: double digit in Europe, high-single digit in North America, mid-single digit in Asia Pacific and Latin America up over 30%

Operating income (1) $154.9 million, up 11.0%, 16.0% operating margin (1) down 30 bps

$154.9 million, up 11.0%, 16.0% operating margin down 30 bps Label joint ventures added $0.02 earnings per Class B share

Avery

Sales increased 32.2% to $236.5 million on 13.8% organic growth, 17.9% acquisition contribution and 0.5% positive impact from foreign currency translation

Operating income (1) $46.9 million, up 22.8%, 19.8% operating margin (1) , down 160 bps largely due to finished goods inventory acquisition accounting at Adelbras

Checkpoint

Sales increased 5.0% to $197.1 million on acquisition growth of 8.4% partially offset by organic decline of 0.5% and 2.9% negative impact from foreign currency translation

Operating income (1) $22.6 million, down 22.3%, 11.5% operating margin (1) , down 400 bps on declines in MAS profitability

Innovia

Sales increased 18.0% to $216.4 million with 19.5% organic growth partially offset by 1.5% negative impact from foreign currency translation

Operating income (1) $23.4 million, down 18.5%, 10.8% operating margin (1) , down 480 bps on resin pass through

Financial Information

CCL Industries Inc.

Consolidated condensed interim statements of financial position

Unaudited

In millions of Canadian dollars

As at

June 30,

2022 As at

December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 634.3 $ 602.1 Trade and other receivables 1,169.5 1,083.8 Inventories 808.9 677.3 Prepaid expenses 50.9 46.5 Income taxes recoverable 12.9 37.9 Total current assets 2,676.5 2,447.6 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,971.2 1,910.3 Right-of-use assets 163.7 145.5 Goodwill 2,106.9 1,975.1 Intangible assets 994.6 991.1 Deferred tax assets 52.6 47.7 Equity-accounted investments 78.8 68.4 Other assets 26.5 25.8 Derivative instruments 68.3 16.3 Total non-current assets 5,462.6 5,180.2 Total assets $ 8,139.1 $ 7,627.8 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables $ 1,325.0 $ 1,321.5 Current portion of long-term debt 19.8 15.3 Lease liabilities 35.2 32.7 Income taxes payable 60.3 48.5 Derivative instruments 0.4 - Total current liabilities 1,440.7 1,418.0 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 2,218.7 1,691.4 Lease liabilities 124.9 111.9 Deferred tax liabilities 315.1 286.6 Employee benefits 202.5 315.5 Provisions and other long-term liabilities 14.7 15.2 Derivative instruments - 42.2 Total non-current liabilities 2,875.9 2,462.8 Total liabilities 4,316.6 3,880.8 Equity Share capital 461.9 462.1 Contributed surplus 117.2 103.6 Retained earnings 3,539.2 3,422.7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (295.8 ) (241.4 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,822.5 3,747.0 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,139.1 $ 7,627.8

CCL Industries Inc.

Consolidated condensed interim income statements

Unaudited

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share information 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 1,615.2 $ 1,406.3 $ 3,136.9 $ 2,755.8 Cost of sales 1,170.4 996.0 2,279.2 1,958.4 Gross profit 444.8 410.3 857.7 797.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 214.8 191.0 416.7 370.9 Restructuring and other items 3.2 2.6 5.0 2.6 Earnings in equity-accounted investments (3.7 ) (2.1 ) (6.9 ) (4.0 ) 230.5 218.8 442.9 427.9 Finance cost 15.5 13.5 29.6 27.5 Finance income (1.3 ) (0.7 ) (2.0 ) (1.4 ) Interest on lease liabilities 1.2 1.3 2.5 2.7 Net finance cost 15.4 14.1 30.1 28.8 Earnings before income tax 215.1 204.7 412.8 399.1 Income tax expense 51.7 51.7 99.2 98.3 Net earnings for the period $ 163.4 $ 153.0 $ 313.6 $ 300.8 Earnings per share Basic earnings per Class B share $ 0.91 $ 0.86 $ 1.75 $ 1.68 Diluted earnings per Class B share $ 0.91 $ 0.86 $ 1.74 $ 1.67

CCL Industries Inc.

Consolidated condensed interim statements of cash flows

Unaudited

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 In millions of Canadian dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used for) Operating activities Net earnings $ 163.4 $ 153.0 $ 313.6 $ 300.8 Adjustments for: Property, plant and equipment depreciation 63.6 59.7 127.9 121.9 Right-of-use assets depreciation 9.9 9.6 19.8 19.5 Intangibles amortization 15.9 13.9 32.2 28.5 Earnings in equity-accounted investments, net of dividends received (3.7 ) 4.1 (6.9 ) 2.2 Net finance costs 15.4 14.1 30.1 28.8 Current income tax expense 64.2 54.8 115.2 107.3 Deferred income tax recovery (12.5 ) (3.1 ) (16.0 ) (9.0 ) Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 10.0 7.3 19.6 14.2 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (0.4 ) (0.4 ) (0.9 ) (2.1 ) 325.8 313.0 634.6 612.1 Change in inventories (43.3 ) (54.5 ) (93.5 ) (71.8 ) Change in trade and other receivables (12.6 ) (81.8 ) (45.3 ) (134.3 ) Change in prepaid expenses (5.6 ) (13.9 ) (1.5 ) (15.9 ) Change in trade and other payables 28.4 91.4 (29.7 ) 55.2 Change in income taxes receivable and payable (3.1 ) 1.0 (0.1 ) (0.7 ) Change in employee benefits (0.3 ) (1.6 ) (6.0 ) (15.2 ) Change in other assets and liabilities (2.5 ) (1.0 ) (7.8 ) 0.5 286.8 252.6 450.7 429.9 Net interest paid (23.7 ) (22.0 ) (26.0 ) (24.1 ) Income taxes paid (54.0 ) (63.0 ) (81.3 ) (97.8 ) Cash provided by operating activities 209.1 167.6 343.4 308.0 Financing activities Proceeds on issuance of long-term debt 769.4 0.5 1,003.5 1.9 Repayment of long-term debt (514.0 ) (18.1 ) (518.3 ) (92.2 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (9.9 ) (8.7 ) (19.6 ) (17.7 ) Proceeds from issuance of shares 0.2 14.0 3.1 26.8 Repurchase of shares (100.0 ) - (200.0 ) - Dividends paid (42.5 ) (37.7 ) (85.4 ) (75.4 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities 103.2 (50.0 ) 183.3 (156.6 ) Investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (97.7 ) (74.9 ) (194.6 ) (132.1 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 3.7 2.0 4.4 6.4 Business acquisitions (193.0 ) (10.3 ) (287.3 ) (10.3 ) Cash used for investing activities (287.0 ) (83.2 ) (477.5 ) (136.0 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 25.3 34.4 49.2 15.4 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 616.9 662.7 602.1 703.7 Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents (7.9 ) (3.8 ) (17.0 ) (25.8 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 634.3 $ 693.3 $ 634.3 $ 693.3

CCL Industries Inc.

Segment Information

Unaudited

In millions of Canadian dollars

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Sales Operating Income Sales Operating Income 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 CCL $ 965.2 $ 856.3 $ 154.9 $ 139.5 $ 1,907.2 $ 1,733.0 $ 307.7 $ 296.7 Avery 236.5 178.9 46.9 38.2 416.8 319.3 80.8 59.2 Checkpoint 197.1 187.7 22.6 29.1 400.1 356.4 49.2 54.5 Innovia 216.4 183.4 23.4 28.7 412.8 347.1 38.7 48.2 Total operations $ 1,615.2 $ 1,406.3 $ 247.8 $ 235.5 $ 3,136.9 $ 2,755.8 $ 476.4 $ 458.6 Corporate expense (17.8 ) (16.2 ) (35.4 ) (32.1 ) Restructuring and other items (3.2 ) (2.6 ) (5.0 ) (2.6 ) Earnings in equity-accounted investments 3.7 2.1 6.9 4.0 Finance cost (15.5 ) (13.5 ) (29.6 ) (27.5 ) Finance income 1.3 0.7 2.0 1.4 Interest on lease liabilities (1.2 ) (1.3 ) (2.5 ) (2.7 ) Income tax expense (51.7 ) (51.7 ) (99.2 ) (98.3 ) Net earnings $ 163.4 $ 153.0 $ 313.6 $ 300.8

Total Assets Total Liabilities Depreciation and Amortization Capital Expenditures June 30 December 31 June 30 December 31 Six Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 CCL $ 4,046.2 $ 3,919.6 $ 1,084.9 $ 1,088.9 $ 117.1 $ 113.5 $ 134.6 $ 101.1 Avery 1,120.5 827.1 326.9 266.7 16.7 12.7 17.4 3.9 Checkpoint 1,077.0 1,101.8 481.6 538.4 21.3 18.6 21.9 9.6 Innovia 1,166.6 1,167.0 324.6 300.7 24.0 24.3 20.7 17.5 Equity-accounted investments 78.8 68.4 - - - - - - Corporate 650.0 543.9 2,098.6 1,686.1 0.8 0.8 - - Total $ 8,139.1 $ 7,627.8 $ 4,316.6 $ 3,880.8 $ 179.9 $ 169.9 $ 194.6 $ 132.1

Non-IFRS Measures

(1) Operating income and operating income margin are key non-IFRS financial measures used to assist in understanding the profitability of the Company's business units. Operating income is defined as earnings before corporate expenses, net finance cost, goodwill impairment loss, earnings in equity accounted investments, restructuring and other items, and taxes. Operating income margin, also known as return on sales, is defined as operating income over sales.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a critical non-IFRS financial measure used extensively in the packaging industry and other industries to assist in understanding and measuring operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is also considered as a proxy for cash flow and a facilitator for business valuations. This non-IFRS financial measure is defined as earnings before net finance cost, taxes, depreciation and amortization, goodwill impairment loss, non-cash acquisition accounting adjustments to inventory, earnings in equity accounted investments and restructuring and other items. Calculations are provided below to reconcile operating income to Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes that this is an important measure as it allows management to assess the ongoing business without the impact of net finance cost, depreciation and amortization and income tax expenses, as well as non-operating factors and one-time items. As a proxy for cash flow, it is intended to indicate the Company's ability to incur or service debt and to invest in property, plant and equipment, and it allows management to compare the business to those of the Company's peers and competitors that may have different capital or organizational structures. Adjusted EBITDA is tracked by financial analysts and investors to evaluate financial performance and is a key metric in business valuations. It is considered an important measure by lenders to the Company and is included in the financial covenants included in the senior notes and bank lines of credit.

Reconciliation of operating income to Adjusted EBITDA

Unaudited

(In millions of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 Sales 2022 2021 2022 2021 CCL $ 965.2 $ 856.3 $ 1,907.2 $ 1,733.0 Avery 236.5 178.9 416.8 319.3 Checkpoint 197.1 187.7 400.1 356.4 Innovia 216.4 183.4 412.8 347.1 Total sales $ 1,615.2 $ 1,406.3 $ 3,136.9 $ 2,755.8 Operating income CCL $ 154.9 $ 139.5 $ 307.7 $ 296.7 Avery 46.9 38.2 80.8 59.2 Checkpoint 22.6 29.1 49.2 54.5 Innovia 23.4 28.7 38.7 48.2 Total operating income (non-IFRS measure) 247.8 235.5 476.4 458.6 Less: Corporate expenses (17.8 ) (16.2 ) (35.4 ) (32.1 ) Add: Depreciation & amortization 89.4 83.2 179.9 169.9 Add: Non-cash acquisition accounting adjustment related to inventory 3.5 - 3.5 - Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS measure) $ 322.9 $ 302.5 $ 624.4 $ 596.4

(3) Adjusted basic earnings per Class B share is an important non-IFRS measure to assist in understanding the ongoing earnings performance of the Company excluding items of a one-time or non-recurring nature. It is not considered a substitute for basic net earnings per Class B share but it does provide additional insight into the ongoing financial results of the Company. This non-IFRS financial measure is defined as basic net earnings per Class B share excluding gains on business dispositions, goodwill impairment loss, non-cash acquisition accounting adjustments to inventory, restructuring and other items, and tax adjustments.

Reconciliation of Basic Earnings per Class B Share to Adjusted Basic Earnings per Class B Share

Unaudited

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Basic earnings per Class B Share $ 0.91 $ 0.86 $ 1.75 $ 1.68 Restructuring and other items 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 New UK Tax Legislation - 0.02 - 0.02 Non-cash acquisition accounting adjustment related to inventory 0.02 - 0.02 - Adjusted Basic Earnings per Class B Share $ 0.94 $ 0.89 $ 1.79 $ 1.71

(4) Free Cash Flow from Operations - A measure indicating the relative amount of cash generated by the Company during the year and available to fund dividends, debt repayments, share buy-backs and acquisitions. It is calculated as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, net of proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment.

The following table reconciles the measure of free cash flow from operations to IFRS measures reported in the consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods ended as indicated.

Free Cash Flow from Operations Unaudited

(In millions of Canadian dollars) Six Months

Ended June 30,

2022 Cash provided by operating activities $ 343.4 Less: Additions to property, plant and equipment (194.6 ) Add: Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 4.4 Free cash flow from operations $ 153.2

(5) Leverage ratio is a measure that indicates the Company's ability to service its existing debt. Leverage ratio is calculated as net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Unaudited (In millions of Canadian dollars) June 30,

2022 Current portion of long-term debt $ 19.8 Current lease liabilities 35.2 Long-term debt 2,218.7 Long-term lease liabilities 124.9 Total debt 2,398.6 Cash and cash equivalents (634.3 ) Net debt $ 1,764.3 Adjusted EBITDA for 12 months ending June 30, 2022 (see below) $ 1,201.1 Leverage Ratio 1.47 Adjusted EBITDA for 12 months ended December 31, 2021 $ 1,173.1 less: Adjusted EBITDA for six months ended June 30, 2021 (596.4 ) add: Adjusted EBITDA for six months ended June 30, 2022 624.4 Adjusted EBITDA for 12 months ended June 30, 2022 $ 1,201.1

Supplemental Financial Information

Sales Change Analysis

Revenue Growth Rates (%)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Organic Acquisition FX Organic Acquisition FX Growth Growth Translation Total Growth Growth Translation Total CCL 10.9 % 2.3 % (0.5 %) 12.7 % 9.1 % 2.4 % (1.4 %) 10.1 % Avery 13.8 % 17.9 % 0.5 % 32.2 % 13.7 % 17.5 % (0.7 %) 30.5 % Checkpoint (0.5 %) 8.4 % (2.9 %) 5.0 % 7.0 % 8.7 % (3.4 %) 12.3 % Innovia 19.5 % - (1.5 %) 18.0 % 20.8 % - (1.9 %) 18.9 % Total 10.9 % 4.8 % (0.8 %) 14.9 % 10.8 % 4.7 % (1.7 %) 13.8 %

Business Description

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 25,100 people operating 204 production facilities in 43 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

