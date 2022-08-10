CLASS ACTION UPDATE for U, MF and KRBP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
U Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/unity-software-loss-submission-form?prid=30752&wire=1
MF Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/missfresh-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=30752&wire=1
KRBP Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/kiromic-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=30752&wire=1
Unity Software Inc. U
U Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 5, 2021 - May 10, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 6, 2022
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/unity-software-loss-submission-form?prid=30752&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Unity Software Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) deficiencies in Unity's product platform reduced the accuracy of the Company's machine learning technology; (ii) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenues; (iii) accordingly, Unity had overstated the Company's commercial and/or financial prospects for 2022; (iv) as a result, the Company was likely to have to reduce its fiscal 2022 guidance; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Missfresh Limited MF
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Missfresh securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Missfresh's June 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 12, 2022
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/missfresh-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=30752&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, (1) Missfresh provided false financial figures in its registration statement
and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering; (2) Missfresh would need to amend its financial figures; (3) Missfresh, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP
This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Kiromic common stock issued in connection with the Company's public offering that closed on July 2, 2021 and/or (b) Kiromic common stock between June 25, 2021 and August 13, 2021, both dates inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 4, 2022
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/kiromic-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=30752&wire=1
The complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's public offering that closed on July 2, 2021 (the "Offering Documents") failed to disclose that the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had, prior to the filing of these documents, imposed a clinical hold on the Company's Investigational New Drug ("IND") applications for its two new drug candidates. Given that the offering closed on July 2, 2021, more than thirty (30) days after the Company submitted the IND applications for its two immunotherapy product candidates, investors were assured that no clinical hold had been issued and clinical trials would commence.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
https://www.accesswire.com/711660/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-U-MF-and-KRBP-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders
