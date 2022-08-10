Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of GSK plc (GSK) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of GSK plc (GSK) ("GSK" or the "Company") GSK. Investors who purchased GSK securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gsk.

The investigation concerns whether GSK has violated federal securities laws.

On August 9, 2022, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. ("Vir"), GSK's development partner for the proposed COVID-19 treatment sotrovimab, issued a press release disclosing that that Vir "and GSK do not plan to file a Biologics License Application for sotrovimab at this time and do not intend to pursue the US-based Phase 3 COMET-STAR prophylaxis trial. Discussions with the FDA remain ongoing regarding the appropriate path forward for sotrovimab in the US." On this news, GSK's American Depositary Receipt price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 10, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased GSK shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gsk. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

