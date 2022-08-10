Calian Reports Record Gross Margins and Achieves First-ever $150M Revenue Quarter - Q3 FY22 Results

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Calian® Group Ltd. CGY, a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, today released its results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2022. Calian reports consolidated revenues of $150 million for its four operating segments, which is a 10% increase over the same quarter in the previous year.

Third quarter highlights:

Revenue of $150 million, a 10% increase over Q3 FY21

Gross margin of 30%, a new record for the Company and up from 25% in Q3 FY21

Adjusted EBITDA of $16.1 million, an 8% increase over Q3 FY21

Net cash up $10 million from the previous quarter on operating cash flow of $19.8 million

New contract signings of $190 million

Revenues outside Canada increased to 33% of total revenues

"Many of our concerted efforts to diversify our customer base beyond Canada and enter new markets with more differentiated offerings demonstrated some of their early returns," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "Our track record of deploying capital to drive long-term growth, margin expansion and profitability remains our focus. This quarter's record results across revenues and margins only strengthens our position to continue on our various growth initiatives."

The third quarter of 2022 carried on the Company's continued growth through acquisition and margin expansion. Revenues year to date were $421 million compared to $390 million in FY21 and $309 million in FY20. Gross margins year to date were 28% compared to 24% in FY21 and 21% in FY20. The Company signed an additional $190 million in new contracts during the quarter and exited with a strong backlog of $1.3 billion.

"This was a strong quarter across many fronts. Our ability to continue to expand gross margins and EBITDA while maintaining top-line growth was impressive. We also continued our strong track record of converting this performance into cash flow," said Patrick Houston, Calian Chief Financial Officer. "We posted operating cash flow of nearly $12 million and working capital contributed an additional $8 million in the quarter."

"Our four piston segment model once again demonstrated the value of Calian's diversity. While Advanced Technologies and Health faced some headwinds in year over year performance, our Learning and IT Cyber business units had strong performance to keep Calian group consolidated results on record pace," said Kevin Ford. "We have adjusted our revenue guidance for the final quarter of our fiscal year to reflect timing around larger revenue opportunities in the Advanced Technologies segment and slower sales in Health as the industry rebounds from COVID, which has been offset by better margin performance across the business allowing us to maintain our EBITDA and net profit guidance."

Guidance

CAD '000s

Guidance as of August 10, 2022 Guidance as of May 11, 2022 Revenue Low $560,000; High $585,000 Low $580,000; High $625,000 Adjusted EBITDA Low $61,000; High $65,500 Low $61,000; High $65,500 Adjusted Net Profit Low $44,000; High $48,000 Low $41,500; High $45,500

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps others communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer-commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and International markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)



June 30, September 30,

2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,435 $ 78,611 Accounts receivable 130,328 111,138 Work in process 53,650 55,307 Inventory 19,324 6,617 Prepaid expenses 20,352 9,891 Derivative assets 167 610 Total current assets 275,256 262,174 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Capitalized research and development 2,494 3,217 Equipment 16,496 12,411 Application software 10,357 8,015 Right of use asset 17,144 15,383 Investments 670 670 Acquired intangible assets 55,118 54,519 Deferred tax asset 1,306 1,477 Goodwill 151,128 100,103 Total non-current assets 254,713 195,795 TOTAL ASSETS $ 529,969 $ 457,969 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt facility $ 7,500 $ - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 104,693 68,093 Contingent earn-out 34,789 25,038 Provisions 1,269 1,541 Unearned contract revenue 45,807 23,321 Derivative liabilities 25 158 Lease obligations 3,860 3,029 Total current liabilities 197,943 121,180 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease obligations 15,437 14,449 Contingent earn-out 2,742 13,224 Deferred tax liabilities 16,808 16,756 Total non-current liabilities 34,987 44,429 TOTAL LIABILITIES 232,930 165,609

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Issued capital 198,511 194,960 Contributed surplus 5,556 5,224 Retained earnings 94,252 91,359 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,280 ) 817 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 297,039 292,360 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 529,969 $ 457,969 Number of common shares issued and outstanding 11,353,877 11,285,828

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT

For the three and nine months periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended Nine months ended

June 30, June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Advanced Technologies $ 39,152 $ 43,802 $ 119,881 $ 123,862 Health 39,841 50,800 127,671 150,770 Learning 22,259 18,113 69,869 57,061 ITCS 48,766 23,379 104,201 59,072 Total Revenue 150,018 136,094 421,622 390,765

Cost of revenues 104,515 102,197 302,546 297,132 Gross profit 45,503 33,897 119,076 93,633

Selling and marketing 9,554 4,484 19,450 11,883 General and administration 17,994 13,256 48,404 39,230 Research and development 1,819 1,208 4,357 3,013 Profit before under noted items 16,136 14,949 46,865 39,507

Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development 2,237 1,126 4,666 3,172 Depreciation of right of use asset 978 770 2,679 2,273 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,351 3,200 17,071 8,359 Deemed compensation - 750 1,000 3,100 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 651 5,130 3,266 6,780 Profit before interest income and income tax expense 8,919 3,973 18,183 15,823

Lease obligations interest expense 94 112 308 343 Interest expense (income) 142 52 288 297 Profit before income tax expense 8,683 3,809 17,587 15,183

Income tax expense - current 2,172 2,433 8,657 6,647 Income tax recovery - deferred (325 ) (687 ) (3,479 ) (1,526 ) Total income tax expense 1,847 1,746 5,178 5,121 NET PROFIT $ 6,836 $ 2,063 $ 12,409 $ 10,062

Net profit per share : Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.18 $ 1.10 $ 0.97 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.18 $ 1.09 $ 0.97

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Canadian dollars in thousands)



Three months ended Nine months ended

June 30, June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit $ 6,836 $ 2,063 $ 12,409 $ 10,062 Items not affecting cash: Interest expense 142 52 288 297 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 651 5,130 3,266 6,780 Lease obligations interest expense 94 112 308 343 Income tax expense 1,847 1,746 5,178 5,121 Employee share purchase plan expense 131 106 393 354 Share based compensation expense 484 484 1,356 1,507 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment 6,565 5,095 24,416 13,803 Deemed compensation - 750 1,000 3,100

16,750 15,538 48,614 41,367 Change in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable 29,715 (2,298 ) 12,933 (23,730 ) Work in process (1,812 ) (8,923 ) 1,659 1,882 Prepaid expenses and other (3,744 ) (2,862 ) (9,694 ) (4,265 ) Inventory (3,044 ) 480 (5,021 ) 50 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (9,202 ) 934 (5,820 ) 3,641 Unearned contract revenue (3,961 ) 862 10,930 10,078 24,702 3,731 53,601 29,023 Interest received (paid) (237 ) (164 ) (597 ) (640 ) Income tax recovered (paid) (4,690 ) (2,408 ) (9,851 ) (9,507 )

19,775 1,159 43,153 18,876 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common shares net of costs 336 397 2,134 78,294 Dividends (3,179 ) (3,150 ) (9,516 ) (8,670 ) Draw (repayment) on debt facility (17,896 ) (55,000 ) 7,500 - Payment of lease obligations (966 ) (771 ) (2,726 ) (2,251 )

(21,705 ) (58,524 ) (2,608 ) 67,373 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Business acquisitions (4,416 ) (3,616 ) (62,638 ) (49,108 ) Capitalized research and development (25 ) (125 ) (175 ) (337 ) Equipment and application software (1,585 ) (2,771 ) (4,908 ) (4,989 )

(6,026 ) (6,512 ) (67,721 ) (54,434 )

NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW $ (7,956 ) $ (63,877 ) $ (27,176 ) $ 31,815 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 59,391 119,927 78,611 24,235 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 51,435 $ 56,050 $ 51,435 $ 56,050

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE IFRS MEASURES

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended Nine months ended

June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Net profit $ 6,836 $ 2,063 $ 12,409 $ 10,062 Depreciation of equipment and application software 2,237 1,126 4,666 3,172 Depreciation of right of use asset 978 770 2,679 2,273 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,351 3,200 17,071 8,359 Lease interest expense 94 112 308 343 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 651 5,130 3,266 6,780 Interest expense (income) 142 52 288 297 Deemed Compensation - 750 1,000 3,100 Income tax 1,847 1,746 5,178 5,121 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,136 $ 14,949 $ 46,865 $ 39,507

Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS



Three months ended Nine months ended

June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Net profit $ 6,836 $ 2,063 $ 12,409 $ 10,062 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 651 5,130 3,266 6,780 Deemed Compensation - 750 1,000 3,100 Amortization of intangibles 3,351 3,200 17,071 8,359 Adjusted net profit 10,838 11,143 $ 33,746 $ 28,301 Weighted average number of common shares basic 11,350,214 11,251,483 11,325,096 10,375,745 Adjusted EPS Basic 0.95 0.99 2.98 2.73 Adjusted EPS Diluted 0.95 0.98 2.97 2.71

The Company uses adjusted net profit and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measure as shown above.

