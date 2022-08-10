CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / The Board of Directors of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the "Company") announces a dividend of $0.05 per Common Share on CMG's Common Shares. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2022.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd. is a computer software technology and consulting company serving the energy industry. The Company is a leading supplier of advanced process reservoir modelling software, with a diverse customer base of international oil companies and technology centers in approximately 60 countries. CMG's existing technology has differentiating capabilities built into its software products that can also be directly applied to the energy transition needs of its customers. CMG has sales and technical support services based in Calgary, Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota and Kuala Lumpur. The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CMG."
All dividends paid by Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to holders of Common Shares in the capital of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will be treated as eligible dividends within the meaning of such term in section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless otherwise indicated.
For further information, please contact:
Pramod Jain
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 531-1300
pramod.jain@cmgl.ca
or
Sandra Balic
Vice President, Finance & CFO
(403) 531-1300 sandra.balic@cmgl.cawww.cmgl.ca
SOURCE: Computer Modelling Group Ltd.
https://www.accesswire.com/711652/Computer-Modelling-Group-Declares-Quarterly-Dividend
