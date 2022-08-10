Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Attorney Advertising Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) ("Centessa" or the "Company") CNTA. Investors who purchased Centessa securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cnta.

The investigation concerns whether Centessa has violated federal securities laws.



On or around May 27, 2021, Centessa conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 16.5 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") priced at $20.00 per share. Then, on June 2, 2022, Centessa issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has made the strategic decision to discontinue development of lixivaptan for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) including both the Phase 3 ACTION Study and the open-label ALERT Study." Centessa specified that "[t]he decision is based on a thorough reassessment of the commercial potential of lixivaptan as a potential best-in-class therapy for patients with ADPKD, and the incremental development challenges and associated costs, following a recent observation of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) elevations in one subject in the ALERT Study." On this news, Centessa's ADS price fell $1.25 per share, or 27.78%, to close at $3.25 per share on June 2, 2022. Then, on August 10, 2022, Centessa issued a press release "announc[ing] its decision to discontinue development of ZF874 following a recent report of an adverse event (AE) involving elevated liver enzymes (AST/ALT) in a PiMZ subject dosed with 5 mg/kg BID of ZF874 in the Phase 1 study." Centessa stated that "[b]ased on the results observed to date, the Company concluded that ZF874 was unlikely to achieve the desired target product profile." On this news, Centessa's ADS price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 10, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Centessa shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cnta. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com: