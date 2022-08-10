Air T, Inc. Announces Webcast Availability for 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

DENVER, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Air T, Inc. AIRT announced today that the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be available to attendees via webcast as well as in person. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 8:30AM, Central Time. Stockholders will be able to physically attend the Annual Meeting or participate via webcast. Directors and members of management will be physically in attendance at the Company's St. Louis Park office.

As described in the Company's proxy statement, you are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting if you were a stockholder of record as of the close of business on June 28, 2022 or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting visit https://agm.issuerdirect.com/airt and follow the registration instructions for the meeting. You are encouraged to access the meeting prior to the start time and allow ample time to log into the meeting and test your computer system.

You may listen in and submit questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. In addition, you may submit questions prior to the meeting by going to slido.com and entering the event code #AIRTQA or at https://www.airt.net/investors/qa-curation/ . You may also upvote questions that have already been submitted by clicking the thumbs up icon next to your favorite questions. By upvoting questions, you ensure that those questions move to the top of the list and are more likely to be answered by Air T, Inc. leadership.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote in advance by mail, telephone or the internet as described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card previously sent to you may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

ABOUT AIR T, INC.

Established in 1980, Air T Inc. is a portfolio of powerful businesses and financial assets, each of which is independent yet interrelated. Its core segments are overnight air cargo, aviation ground support equipment manufacturing, and commercial aircraft asset management and logistics. We seek to expand, strengthen and diversify Air T's after-tax cash flow per share. Our goal is to build Air T's core businesses, and when appropriate, to expand into adjacent and other industries. We seek to activate growth and overcome challenges while delivering meaningful value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.airt.net.

CONTACT

Air T, Inc.

Brian Ochocki, CFO

bochocki@airt.net

612-843-4302

SOURCE: Air T, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: