BM Technologies (BMTX) to Participate in Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation 1x1 Conference

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / BM Technologies, Inc. BMTX (the "Company"), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, announced today its participation at the Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation 1x1 Conference, being held on August 17th- 18th, 2022.
Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder and Bob Ramsey, CFO of BMTX will be hosting 1x1 meetings during the conference. To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact conferences@needhamco.com or BMTX's investor relations team at BMTXIR@bmtx.com.
About BM Technologies, Inc.
BM Technologies, Inc. BMTX-formerly known as BankMobile-is among the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. The BM Technologies (BMTX) digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as "Banking-as-a-Service" (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expenses than traditional banks while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners, and business. BM Technologies (BMTX) currently has approximately two million accounts and provides disbursement services at approximately 750 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three college students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.
BMTX has signed a definitive agreement to merge with First Sound Bank, a Seattle, Washington-based business bank. The combined company will be a fintech-based bank focused on serving customers digitally nationwide. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.
Contact Information
Investors:
Bob Ramsey, CFA
BM Technologies, Inc.
571-236-8851
rramsey@bmtx.com
Media Inquiries:
Brigit Hennaman
Rubenstein Public Relations, Inc.
212-805-3005
Bhennaman@rubensteinpr.com
SOURCE: BM Technologies
https://www.accesswire.com/711629/BM-Technologies-BMTX-to-Participate-in-Needham-FinTech-Digital-Transformation-1x1-Conference
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.