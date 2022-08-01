ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in MINISO Group Holding Limited with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors ofMINISO Group Holding Limited ("MINISO" or "the Company") MNSO for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. MINISO is the subject of a research report published by Blue Orca Capital on July 26, 2022. According to the report, "MINISO Lies about its Core Business Model" due to the Company's "claims that 99% of its stores in China, its key market, are operated by franchisees independent from the Company. … Through our investigation, … we found over 620 supposedly independent franchises, which, according to Chinese corporate records, are registered under the names of MINISO executives or individuals closely connected to the Company's chairman." The report claims that "MINISO Admitted in Chinese Media that 40% of Stores Directly Owned." Blue Orca also alleges that "IPO Proceeds Siphoned by Chairman through Crooked Headquarters Deal." Based on this report, shares of MINISO fell by more than 14% in intraday trading on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com: