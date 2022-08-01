Trinity Bank Reports: Return On Assets 1.54% Return on Equity 14.91%

FORT WORTH, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Trinity Bank N.A. TYBT today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2022 and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2022.
Results of Operations
Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,680,000 or $1.47 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1,426,000 or $1.26 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 16.7%.
For the first six months of 2022, Net Income after Taxes amounted to $3,290,000, an increase of 19.5% over the first half of 2021 results of $2,754,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2022 were $2.90, an increase of 18.9% over the first half of 2021 results of $2.44 per diluted common share
Jeffrey M. Harp, Chairman, stated, "We are pleased to announce that 2Q 2022 performance produced the best quarterly profit for Trinity Bank since inception in 2003. Loans and Deposits continue to grow. Return on Assets and Return on Equity remain well above both national and local peer groups. Our borrowers continue to perform well in an unsettled economic environment."
"After many years of maintaining artificially low interest rates, the Federal Reserve has embarked on a program to rapidly raise interest rates to combat the inflation that we all see on a daily basis. We have had four prime rate increases in four months (from 3.25% to 5.50%). While this helps our interest income, we also must increase deposit rates in line with our philosophy to pay as much as we can instead of as little as we can get by with. For example, we are offering one-year CD's at a 2.40% rate - well above the local market."
"In my 51 years in this business in this market, I can only say that we are in unprecedented times. Our goal remains to ADAPT, IMPROVISE, and OVERCOME. We strive to provide exceptional service to existing customers and attract new relationships with quality people. We intend to continue to maintain a strong capital base with above-average profitability and efficiency as we prepare for whatever the future holds."
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966
This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB‑1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward‑looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ending
|June 30
|%
|June 30
|%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2022
|2021
|Change
|2022
|2021
|Change
Interest income
|$
|3,763
|$
|3,806
|-1.1
|%
|$
|7,363
|$
|7,462
|-1.3
|%
Interest expense
|248
|144
|72.2
|%
|414
|276
|50.0
|%
Net Interest Income
|3,515
|3,662
|-4.0
|%
|6,949
|7,186
|-3.3
|%
Service charges on deposits
|62
|58
|6.9
|%
|123
|115
|7.0
|%
Other income
|126
|104
|21.2
|%
|230
|195
|17.9
|%
Total Non Interest Income
|188
|162
|16.0
|%
|353
|310
|13.9
|%
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,096
|1,080
|1.5
|%
|2,095
|2,039
|2.7
|%
Occupancy and equipment expense
|111
|114
|-2.6
|%
|221
|238
|-7.1
|%
Other expense
|536
|405
|32.3
|%
|1,136
|910
|24.8
|%
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,743
|1,599
|9.0
|%
|3,452
|3,187
|8.3
|%
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,960
|2,225
|-11.9
|%
|3,850
|4,309
|-10.7
|%
Gain on sale of securities
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|0
|N/M
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|0
|N/M
Gain on sale of assets
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|0
|N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|550
|-100.0
|%
|0
|1,100
|-100.0
|%
Earnings before income taxes
|1,960
|1,675
|17.0
|%
|3,850
|3,209
|20.0
|%
Provision for income taxes
|280
|249
|N/M
|560
|455
|23.1
|%
Net Earnings
|$
|1,680
|$
|1,426
|17.8
|%
|$
|3,290
|$
|2,754
|19.5
|%
Basic earnings per share
|1.54
|1.32
|16.8
|%
|3.02
|2.55
|18.5
|%
Basic weighted average shares
|1,093
|1,084
|1,090
|1,081
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
|1.47
|1.26
|16.7
|%
|2.90
|2.44
|18.9
|%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,139
|1,130
|1,136
|1,127
|Average for Quarter
|Average for Six Months
|June 30
|%
|June 30
|%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2022
|2021
|Change
|2022
|2021
|Change
Total loans
|$
|255,951
|$
|261,273
|-2.0
|%
|$
|249,955
|$
|262,025
|-4.6
|%
Total short term investments
|30,993
|28,242
|9.7
|%
|29,696
|19,931
|49.0
|%
Total investment securities
|142,743
|96,153
|48.5
|%
|142,526
|95,251
|49.6
|%
Earning assets
|429,687
|385,668
|11.4
|%
|422,177
|377,207
|11.9
|%
Total assets
|437,237
|391,571
|11.7
|%
|429,441
|383,478
|12.0
|%
Noninterest bearing deposits
|164,965
|136,853
|20.5
|%
|159,530
|142,334
|12.1
|%
Interest bearing deposits
|229,986
|211,012
|9.0
|%
|225,947
|197,935
|14.2
|%
Total deposits
|394,951
|347,865
|13.5
|%
|385,477
|340,269
|13.3
|%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|122
|N/M
Shareholders' equity
|$
|45,059
|$
|40,236
|12.0
|%
|$
|44,475
|$
|39,713
|12.0
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average for Quarter Ending
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
Total loans
|$
|255,951
|$
|240,831
|$
|236,698
|$
|222,400
|$
|214,501
Total PPP loans
|0
|$
|3,062
|11,585
|27,071
|46,772
Total short term investments
|30,993
|28,809
|33,497
|26,122
|28,242
Total investment securities
|142,743
|142,717
|128,283
|113,914
|96,153
Earning assets
|429,687
|415,419
|410,063
|389,507
|385,668
Total assets
|437,237
|421,711
|416,766
|395,762
|391,571
Noninterest bearing deposits
|164,965
|154,029
|170,822
|143,056
|136,853
Interest bearing deposits
|229,986
|221,868
|215,287
|207,369
|211,012
Total deposits
|394,951
|375,897
|386,109
|350,425
|347,865
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shareholders' equity
|$
|45,059
|$
|44,456
|$
|43,113
|$
|41,723
|$
|40,236
|Quarter Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
Interest income less PPP
|$
|3,763
|$
|3,321
|$
|3,302
|$
|3,162
|$
|3,021
PPP interest and fees
|0
|278
|245
|530
|785
Interest expense
|248
|165
|159
|150
|144
Net Interest Income
|3,515
|3,434
|3,388
|3,542
|3,662
Service charges on deposits
|62
|59
|58
|56
|58
Other income
|126
|106
|108
|111
|104
Total Non Interest Income
|188
|165
|166
|167
|162
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,096
|999
|1,009
|1,127
|1,080
Occupancy and equipment expense
|111
|110
|108
|121
|114
Other expense
|536
|600
|540
|430
|405
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,743
|1,709
|1,657
|1,678
|1,599
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,960
|1,890
|1,897
|2,031
|2,225
Gain on sale of securities
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gain on sale of other assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|0
|0
|290
|550
Earnings before income taxes
|1,960
|1,890
|1,897
|1,741
|1,675
Provision for income taxes
|280
|280
|305
|265
|249
Net Earnings
|$
|1,680
|$
|1,610
|$
|1,592
|$
|1,476
|$
|1,426
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.47
|$
|1.42
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.30
|$
|1.26
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Ending Balance
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
Total loans
|$
|267,163
|$
|247,358
|$
|240,283
|$
|228,976
|$
|215,085
Total PPP loans
|0
|-
|9,380
|20,911
|34,305
Total short term investments
|19,635
|39,776
|41,153
|34,818
|31,247
Total investment securities
|142,834
|138,793
|137,387
|117,844
|100,499
Total earning assets
|429,632
|425,927
|428,203
|402,549
|381,136
Allowance for loan losses
|(4,314
|)
|(4,314
|)
|(4,306
|)
|(4,306
|)
|(4,016
|)
Premises and equipment
|2,019
|2,065
|2,118
|2,179
|2,218
Other Assets
|11,260
|10,557
|5,802
|6,803
|10,507
Total assets
|438,597
|434,235
|431,817
|407,225
|389,845
Noninterest bearing deposits
|170,661
|158,072
|167,497
|148,238
|149,049
Interest bearing deposits
|226,141
|233,142
|218,611
|214,162
|196,355
Total deposits
|396,802
|391,214
|386,108
|362,400
|345,404
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|1,474
|2,033
|1,181
|1,834
|1,539
Total liabilities
|398,276
|393,247
|387,289
|364,234
|346,943
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|45,830
|44,093
|43,113
|41,465
|40,957
Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS
|(5,509
|)
|(3,105
|)
|1,415
|1,526
|1,945
Total Equity
|$
|40,321
|$
|40,988
|$
|44,528
|$
|42,991
|$
|42,902
|Quarter Ending
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|211
|$
|239
|$
|259
|$
|279
|$
|297
Restructured loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|211
|$
|239
|$
|259
|$
|279
|$
|297
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|600
|$
|0
|Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.08
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.12
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
LOAN LOSSES
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|4,314
|$
|4,306
|$
|4,306
|$
|4,016
|$
|3,466
Loans charged off
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Loan recoveries
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
Provision for loan losses
|0
|0
|0
|290
|550
Balance at end of period
|$
|4,314
|$
|4,314
|$
|4,306
|$
|4,306
|$
|4,016
Allowance for loan losses
|1.61
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.72
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.61
|%
as a percentage of total loans
Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans
|1.61
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.94
|%
|1.86
|%
as a percentage of total loans
Allowance for loan losses
|2045
|%
|1805
|%
|1663
|%
|1543
|%
|1352
|%
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
percentage of average loans
Provision for loan losses
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.21
|%
as a percentage of average loans
|Quarter Ending
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
SELECTED RATIOS
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.54
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.46
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|15.92
|%
|15.71
|%
|14.60
|%
|13.50
|%
|13.51
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|14.91
|%
|14.61
|%
|15.06
|%
|14.15
|%
|14.18
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|10.31
|%
|10.54
|%
|10.34
|%
|10.54
|%
|10.28
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|3.68
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.95
|%
|3.97
|%
|4.11
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|0.23
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.14
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.45
|%
|3.48
|%
|3.80
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.97
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|44.9
|%
|45.2
|%
|44.5
|%
|43.3
|%
|40.5
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|36.89
|$
|37.50
|$
|41.12
|$
|39.66
|$
|39.47
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|$
|41.93
|$
|40.34
|$
|39.81
|$
|38.25
|$
|37.68
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,093
|1,093
|1,083
|1,084
|1,087
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
|June 30,2022
|June 30,2021
|Average
|Tax
Equivalent
|Average
|Tax
Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
|$
|30,574
|58
|0.76
|%
|0.76
|%
|$
|27,838
|11
|0.16
|%
|0.16
|%
FRB Stock
|419
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|404
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
Taxable securities
|1,297
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|2,198
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Tax Free securities
|141,446
|734
|2.08
|%
|2.63
|%
|93,955
|605
|2.58
|%
|3.26
|%
Loans
|255,951
|2,965
|4.63
|%
|4.63
|%
|261,273
|3,184
|4.87
|%
|4.87
|%
Total Interest Earning Assets
|429,687
|3,763
|3.50
|%
|3.68
|%
|385,668
|3,806
|3.95
|%
|4.11
|%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
|6,061
|5,510
Other assets
|5,803
|4,095
Allowance for loan losses
|(4,314
|)
|(3,702
|)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
|7,550
|5,903
Total Assets
|$
|437,237
|$
|391,571
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
|185,133
|186
|0.40
|%
|0.40
|%
|159,448
|90
|0.23
|%
|0.23
|%
Certificates and other time deposits
|32,091
|41
|0.51
|%
|0.51
|%
|41,564
|41
|0.39
|%
|0.39
|%
Other borrowings
|12,762
|21
|0.66
|%
|0.66
|%
|10,000
|13
|0.52
|%
|0.52
|%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|229,986
|248
|0.43
|%
|0.43
|%
|211,012
|144
|0.27
|%
|0.27
|%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
|164,965
|136,853
Other liabilities
|1,607
|1,484
Shareholders' Equity
|40,679
|42,222
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|$
|437,237
|$
|391,571
Net Interest Income and Spread
|3,515
|3.07
|%
|3.25
|%
|3,662
|3.67
|%
|3.84
|%
Net Interest Margin
|3.27
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.80
|%
|3.97
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30
|June 30
|2022
|%
|2021
|%
|LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
|$
|158,935
|59.49
|%
|$
|147,373
|59.09
|%
Real estate:
Commercial
|64,560
|24.17
|%
|61,051
|24.48
|%
Residential
|18,396
|6.89
|%
|17,149
|6.88
|%
Construction and development
|25,001
|9.36
|%
|23,476
|9.41
|%
Consumer
|271
|0.10
|%
|341
|0.14
|%
Total loans (gross)
|267,163
|100.00
|%
|249,390
|100.00
|%
Unearned discounts
|0
|0.00
|%
|0
|0.00
|%
Total loans (net)
|$
|267,163
|100.00
|%
|$
|249,390
|100.00
|%
|June 30
|June 30
|2022
|2021
|REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|45,830
|$
|40,955
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|49,565
|$
|42,900
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|298,259
|$
|236,963
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|15.37
|%
|17.28
|%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|16.62
|%
|18.54
|%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|10.48
|%
|10.54
|%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
|24
|23
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
|$
|88.75
|$
|75.00
Low
|$
|80.01
|$
|61.31
Close
|$
|88.75
|$
|75.00
SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.
https://www.accesswire.com/710430/Trinity-Bank-Reports-Return-On-Assets-154-Return-on-Equity-1491
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.