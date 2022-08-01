CRE Industry Veteran Eric T. Baum Joins Greystone Monticello

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Greystone Monticello announces Eric T. Baum has joined as Head of the Multifamily Bridge Sales Desk, working closely with the firms' originators, including sizing, quoting, and issuing bridge loan applications. Formed in 2021, the Greystone Monticello joint venture provides a wide range of bridge financing options in the multifamily and seniors housing industries.

Mr. Baum brings more than 25 years of experience in commercial real estate lending, management and credit analysis to Greystone Monticello. Throughout the course of his career, he has originated, structured, underwritten and closed over $23.2 billion of commercial real estate debt products on all property types across the United States. Most recently, Mr. Baum was a Managing Director at Lument, where he originated new bridge loan opportunities for multifamily assets, including nearly stabilized and transitional properties. He has served as a Managing Director at Exantas Real Estate Funding, focusing on loan underwriting, credit analysis and closings, and has also held senior positions with CW Financial Services, Ventras and Capmark Financial Group/GMAC Commercial Mortgage.

Mr. Baum will be based out of Philadelphia, reporting to Mark R. Jarrell, Executive Vice President, Portfolio Lending at Greystone Monticello.

"Eric has incredibly deep expertise and long-standing industry relationships in commercial real estate finance, particularly in the multifamily space," said Mr. Jarrell. "We are excited about the impact that he will have on the Greystone Monticello joint venture and look forward to his leadership in furthering our ability to serve our clients well, with solutions that make sense for their unique situations."

About Greystone Monticello

Greystone Monticello is a joint venture formed in 2021 between Greystone and MONICELLOAM to provide comprehensive bridge financing solutions to healthcare and multifamily investors.

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

MONTICELLOAM affiliates offer floating rate term loans, 5, 7 and 10-year fixed rate term loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. MONTICELLOAM affiliates provide financing for skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and other healthcare facilities or senior housing communities throughout the U.S. The firm was founded in October 2014 by Alan Litt, Thomas Lally and Jonathan Litt, each of whom has over 25 years of industry experience as lenders, investors, developers and owner operators. For more information, visit www.monticelloam.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

SOURCE: Greystone & Co

View source version on accesswire.com: