CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APYX, UL and NOTV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

APYX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/apyx-medical-corporation-loss-submission-form-2?prid=30446&wire=1

UL Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/unilever-plc-loss-submission-form?prid=30446&wire=1

NOTV Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/inotiv-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=30446&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Apyx Medical Corporation APYX

APYX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 12, 2021 - March 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 5, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/apyx-medical-corporation-loss-submission-form-2?prid=30446&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Apyx Medical Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a significant number of Apyx's Advanced Energy products were used for off-label indications; (2) such off-label uses led to an increase in the number of medical device reports filed by Apyx reporting serious adverse events; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Unilever PLC UL

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Unilever American Depositary Receipts between September 2, 2020 and July 21, 2021, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 15, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/unilever-plc-loss-submission-form?prid=30446&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, a) in July 2020, the board of Ben & Jerry's, one of Unilever's marquee brands, passed a resolution to end sales of its ice cream in "Occupied Palestinian Territory" ; and b) this boycott decision risked adverse governmental actions for violations of laws, executive orders, or resolutions aimed at discouraging boycotts, divestment, and sanctions of Israel adopted by 35 U.S. states.

Inotiv, Inc. NOTV

NOTV Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased September 21, 2021 - June 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 22, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/inotiv-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=30446&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Inotiv, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Inotiv's acquisition, Envigo RMS, LL ("Envigo"), and Inotiv's Cumberland, Virginia facility (the "Cumberland Facility") engaged in widespread and flagrant violations of the Animal Welfare Act ("AWA"); (2) Envigo and Inotiv's Cumberland Facility continuously violated the AWA; (3) Envigo and Inotiv did not properly remedy issues with regards to animal welfare at the Cumberland Facility; (4) as a result, Inotiv was likely to face increased scrutiny and governmental action; (5) Inotiv would imminently shut down two facilities, including the Cumberland Facility; (6) Inotiv did not engage in proper due diligence; and (7) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: