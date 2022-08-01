IGI Cybersecurity to Sponsor 2022 Telarus Partner Summit

IGI Cybersecurity will sponsor and attend the annual event for Channel Partners held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) IMCI will be sponsoring the annual Telarus Partner Summit next week in Salt Lake City. IGI is a supplier with Telarus and one of the first to offer cybersecurity services and solutions through the large Master Agent.

Telarus Partner Summit is a four-day event, from August 2-5, designed to educate partners and help them connect with suppliers. The event includes training, educational panels and sessions, networking opportunities, and a supplier expo.

"Telarus has been an integral part of the success at IGI," said Paul Robinson, VP of National Sales. "The annual partnership serves as a great time to reconnect with our Telarus counterparts, meet with our current partners, and engage with potential new partners, as well. We are looking forward to another successful and well-run event."

The IGI Team will be meeting on-site with partners and in Expo Hall, where it will be showcasing its full suite of cybersecurity solutions that includes Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and its rapidly growing, patented, vulnerability management solution, Nodeware®.

Developed by IGI's own cybersecurity practitioners to be the most efficient, cost-effective, and lightweight vulnerability management solution available on the market, Nodeware combines new device recognition with continuous vulnerability scanning to provide organizations complete network visibility to help them lower their risk of a cyber-attack.

Learn more at www.IGIcybersecurity.com or learn more about Nodeware at www.nodeware.com. Email IR@igius.com for investment inquiries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov, as well as IMCI's website located at http://www.igicybersecurity.com.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. IGI is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and igicyberlabs.com.

