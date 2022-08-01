JNUG & MF Class Actions Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Leading Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm and Actively Participate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Direxion Shares ETF Trust DUST JDST, JNUG, NUGT)))

Class Period: December 1, 2016 - November 30, 2021

Deadline: August 15, 2022

For more info:www.bgandg.com/jnug.

The Complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that it: (1) employed devices, schemes and artifices to deceive the investing public, including Plaintiff and other Class members; (2) made untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state material facts in order to make the purchasers believe the statement; or (3) artificially controlled, traded and maintained the market price of the Funds; and (4) caused Plaintiff and other members of the Class to purchase or otherwise acquire Funds at artificially inflated or deflated prices and suffered loss and damages; (5) such fraud and deceit caused loss and damage to plaintiff and other class members.

Missfresh Limited MF

Class Period: Missfresh securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Missfresh's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO")

Deadline: September 12, 2022

For more info:www.bgandg.com/mf.

The Complaint alleges the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operational and financial results. Specifically, the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company provided false financial figures in its Registration Statement; (2) the Company would need to amend its financial figures; (3) the Company, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

