Changed number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 01, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics IRLAB (FRA:6IRA)

IRLAB (Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A) today announced that the number of votes and shares in IRLAB Therapeutics AB have changed as a result of the share issue that was concluded in April 2022.

The increased number of shares was registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office during July 2022. As a result of the share issue, the number of votes and outstanding Class A shares has increased by 120,000 from 51,668,630 to 51,788,630. The number of Class B shares has not changed and is 79,776. The total number of shares and votes after the change amounts to 51,868,406. The share capital has increased by SEK 2,400 from SEK 1,034,968.12 to SEK 1,037,368.12,

More information about the share issue is found in the press release from April 22: IRLAB acquires know-how connected to the P003 project aimed at an innovative treatment for Parkinson's disease.

For more information

Viktor Siewertz, CFO

Phone: +46 727 10 70 70

E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

This information is information that IRLAB Therapeutics is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2022-08-01 16:10 CEST.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult complications related to Parkinson's disease. In 2021, IRLAB entered an exclusive global license agreement with Ipsen for the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.



Through the systems biology based Integrative Screening Process (ISP), its IRLABs proprietary research platform, IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, IRLAB runs several preclinical programs with IRL942 and IRL757 currently in development towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

Attachments

Changed number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View source version on accesswire.com: