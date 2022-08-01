Hydrosat Secures NOAA License to Operate Private Remote-Sensing Space System

Certification Represents the Latest Milestone for Groundbreaking Geospatial Data Startup as it Heads Toward the VanZyl-1 Satellite Launch

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Hydrosat, the geospatial data and analytics company, announced that it has secured a license agreement with National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to operate a private remote sensing space system. The authorization represents a significant milestone for the fast-growing startup as it grants Hydrosat the requisite licensing to capture and sell data to commercial and government clients, and provides regulatory support as the company continues to make progress towards the launch of its innovative VanZyl-1 satellite mission.

"Hydrosat's thrilled to have been granted a license by NOAA as this will allow us to meet the needs of our commercial and government customers, both in the United States and around the world," said Pieter Fossel, CEO of Hydrosat. "Critically, our license gives us the most freedom to operate independently, and signifies that NOAA has determined that what we're doing as a commercial organization, as an exporter, as a job creator is worthwhile." The NOAA license secured by Hydrosat, provides the company with the highest degree of flexibility in how it can use data, and clears the way to collect, export and sell data commercially.

"While comprehensive, we found the commercial licensing process to be very transparent, fast, and efficient, and the Commercial Remote Sensing Regulatory Affairs office at NOAA is doing a lot to support the growth of the commercial industry in the United States," said Fossel. "We're excited to have cleared the primary regulatory approvals to our upcoming launch of the VanZyl-1 satellite mission."

Hydrosat successfully completed the critical design review (CDR) for the VanZyl-1 satellite mission with its partner ABB. This is a major technical milestone on the way towards the deployment of the VanZyl-1 mission and the Hydrosat constellation.

