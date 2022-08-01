WidePoint Sets Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Monday, August 15, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation WYY, the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Digital Billing & Analytics, and IT as a Service (ITaaS), will hold a conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

WidePoint's management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, August 15, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 888-506-0062

International number: 973-528-0011

Access Code: 228203

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Monday, August 29, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 46176

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation WYY is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Digital Billing & Analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gatewayir.com

