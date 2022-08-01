Expanded Class Period - Enochian Biosciences, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/enob.

On May 25, 2022, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont announced that two men had been charged in a murder for hire conspiracy resulting in the death of a Vermont resident. One of the two men charged is Dr. Serhat Gumrukcu, MD, PhD., who was previously listed as an inventor and co-founder of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. on the company's website.

That afternoon, investment research firm, Hindenburg Research tweeted that it has "prepared a full report on Serhat Gumrukcu and his career as a lifelong con artist, which we are releasing next week...It is easily the most deranged story we have ever researched…"

Dr. Gumrukcu sold 253,493 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock on May 18, 2022, for a total value of over $2 million.

Shares of Enochian Biosciences stock dropped more than 35% in intraday trading on May 25, 2022.

Anyone who purchased Enochian Biosciences, Inc. stock between January 17, 2018 and June 27, 2022 is eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is September 26, 2022. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney.

