BioInvent Enrolls First Patient in Phase 1/2a Trial of BI-1607 in HER2 Positive Solid Tumors

by ACCESSWIRE
August 1, 2022 9:15 AM | 4 min read

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / BioInvent International BINV

  • Study of BI-1607 in combination with trastuzumab in HER2 positive solid tumors
  • First patient recruited in Spain
  • Preclinical data indicate BI-1607 enhances the effect of trastuzumab (Herceptin®)
  • BioInvent's fifth clinical trial; four distinct drug candidates in ongoing trials

BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces treatment of the first patient in a Phase 1/2a trial of its second anti-FcyRIIB antibody BI-1607 in combination with trastuzumab in HER2+ solid tumors.

The first-in-human Phase 1 trial is a dose escalation study of BI-1607 combined with trastuzumab in HER2+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The selected dose of BI-1607 will be studied in a subsequent Phase 2a part of the trial along with trastuzumab in advanced breast, metastatic gastric and gastroesophageal junction HER2+ cancers.

The first patient has been recruited to the Phase 1 part of the study which is expected to recruit between 12 and 26 subjects. The Phase 2a aims to recruit 30 patients in two cohorts of 15 subjects each (one cohort in breast and one in gastric and gastroesophageal cancers). The study will be carried out at 7-12 sites in Spain, the UK, Germany, and in the U.S.

"This new study with our exciting anti-FcyRIIB antibody BI-1607 marks BioInvent's fifth clinical trial, with four distinct drug candidates, and it is a further demonstration of the productivity of our technology platform. Preclinical data have shown that a BI-1607 surrogate antibody enhances the therapeutic efficacy of anti-HER2 antibodies, and we look forward to further investigating this effect in human subjects," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

Like BI-1206, BioInvent's lead FcyRIIB antibody, BI-1607 is intended to enhance the efficacy and overcome resistance to existing cancer treatments such as trastuzumab. Trastuzumab alone or in combination with chemotherapy significantly improves overall survival of HER2+ breast cancer patients. However, many patients remain uncured and develop resistance to trastuzumab resulting in relapse or progression of the disease. BI-1607 differs from BI-1206 in that BI-1607 has been engineered for reduced Fc-binding to FcyRs. This alteration generates a major differentiating factor between the two antibodies, and specifically with respect to the best combination partners.

Preclinical data presented at this year's AACR, indicate that treatment with BI-1607 enhances the efficacy of current anti-HER2 regimens such as trastuzumab. HER2 is a driver of tumor formation and growth in approximately 20% of breast cancers, the most common cancer worldwide in women, and in gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, Senior Director Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

Disclaimer - BioInvent
The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

Attachments

BioInvent enrolls first patient in Phase 1/2a trial of BI-1607 in HER2 positive solid tumors

SOURCE: BioInvent International



View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/710367/BioInvent-Enrolls-First-Patient-in-Phase-12a-Trial-of-BI-1607-in-HER2-Positive-Solid-Tumors

Pressure Biosciences Secures Partnership With Dr. Denese SkinScience, A 20-Year Leader In Cosmeceuticals With Over $500 Million In Sales

by Jad Malaeb
August 24, 2022 11:06 AM | 4 min read
Pressure Biosciences Secures Partnership With Dr. Denese SkinScience, A 20-Year Leader In Cosmeceuticals With Over $500 Million In Sales

Pressure BioSciences Inc. PBIO, a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables and specialty-testing services to the worldwide cosmetics, nutraceuticals, biotherapeutics and food/beverage industries, today announced the company will team up with science-driven skin-care industry leader Dr. Adrienne Denese, the creator and president of Dr. Denese SkinScience® — one of the most successful, highly rated, award-winning and longest-lasting skin care lines in the history of Quality Value Convenience (QVC). 

Under the two-year collaborative research and development agreement between Pressure BioSciences and Dr. Denese SkinScience, the two companies will decide on specific skin care projects to pursue. Statements of work will be developed, with approved budgets, timetables and remuneration formulas for both companies. 

Completed Work

Pressure BioSciences (PBI) and Dr. Denese have already agreed to focus on the use of PBI’s unique Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST) nano emulsification platform to enhance existing and develop new skin care products for Dr. Denese SkinScience. The UST platform’s proven ability to process oil-based active ingredients such as retinol, vitamins and antioxidants into effective water-soluble formulations is expected to offer more effective absorption, bioavailability and therapeutic benefits to users of Dr. Denese SkinScience existing quality-leading skin care products. 

Comments From Executives

Denese said, “Having achieved over $560 million in QVC sales over a 20-year period, I am very proud of our company’s track record, my team and the very loyal customer base that we have built under the Dr. Denese SkinScience brand. My mission has always been to develop and deliver the highest-quality skin care products with life-changing effectiveness. Therefore, I could not be more excited at the prospect of teaming up with PBI and putting their UST platform’s remarkable breakthrough in nanoemulsion effectiveness to work, in new generations of skin care products.  

“I believe our partnership offers the opportunity to make new category-changing products that I have dreamed about to enhance selected existing products and to take these revolutionary new products to much greater heights and to many new customers through our existing QVC, e-commerce and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN channels as well as through our new Costco Wholesale Corp. COST affiliation.” 

PBI President and CEO Richard T. Schumacher observed, “From 2019 to 2021, Dr. Denese averaged close to $20 million per year in total sales. In 2022, with help from new channel partner Costco, sales are expected to increase significantly. The launch of a new generation of products processed by PBI’s patented UST platform, for the first time ever in the cosmeceuticals area, is planned for 2023, which we expect to result in a very fulfilling and exciting year for Dr. Denese and her very loyal customers — and for PBI!”

Schumacher concluded, “Although final determination of the order of development of these new and enhanced products is yet to be announced, both Dr. Denese SkinScience and PBI understand that these are potential game-changers in an industry whose 2021 global market size was estimated to be over $130 billion. We look at this partnership as an opportunity for multimillion-dollar accretive revenue growth for both companies over the next two years, with the potential to dramatically enhance the growth trajectory and profitability of both Dr. Denese SkinScience and PBI for years to come.”

About Pressure Biosciences

Pressure BioSciences Inc. is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for life sciences and other industries worldwide. Its products are based on the unique properties of both constant and alternating hydrostatic pressure. 

Pressure cycling technology (PCT) is a patented, enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly. Its primary focus is on the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil and plant biology, forensics and counter-bioterror applications. 

Additionally, major new market opportunities have reportedly emerged in the use of their pressure-based technologies in two major areas. The first is the use of its recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold Inc. to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector. The second is the use of its recently patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform. The latter allows users to create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids such as oils and water and to prepare higher-quality, homogenized, extended shelf life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing nonthermal technologies.

For more on Pressure Biosciences, click here

Photo by Kier in Sight on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

