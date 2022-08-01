Accredited Solutions (formerly Good Hemp) Enters Marketing Agreement with Spire+ To Exploit Sales Channels for Plant-Based Cleaner/Degreaser Products

SANDY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Accredited Solutions, Inc., formerly Good Hemp, Inc. GHMP, today announced that it had entered into a marketing consulting agreement with Spire+, a leading sales and marketing agency that specializes in brand building, marketing, communications and business development with affiliations across the sports and entertainment industry, including NASCAR. Spire+ has been tasked with identifying and exploiting markets for the Company's plant-based cleaner/degreaser products, PetroXstreamTM, for industrial applications, and EnviroXstreamTM, for non-industrial applications.

Spire+ will immediately begin work to establish a comprehensive go-to-market strategy for PetroXstreamTM and EnviroXstreamTM, including e-commerce, traditional retail and a category specific distribution model. Spire+, an affiliate of Spire Sports + Entertainment, LLC, has a long history of building and executing successful sales and marketing programs for brands such as Toyota, 5-hour ENERGY, Auto-Owners Insurance, ENEOS Motor Oil, Petro-Canada, STP, Parker Hannifin and many more.

"I know the amazing cleaning capabilities of these environmentally-responsible products, especially when it comes to cleaning up hydrocarbons - they literally turn them into grey water. We say that these products turn biodegradation into hyper-biodegradation," said Douglas Martin, Interim CEO of Accredited Solutions. "With the leadership of Spire+, we are confident that PetroXstreamTM and EnviroXstreamTM will become successful in their markets." Continuing, Mr. Martin stated that the Company, in conjunction with Spire+, is formulating an aggressive marketing program for its products and, importantly, will remain committed to building its shareholder community with regular updates and communication. Mr. Martin concluded by stating that EnviroXstreamTM is already a Certified Clean Air Solvent by the California South Coast Air Quality Management District.

David Erickson, Vice President of Spire+, stated, "We are excited to start working with Accredited Solutions to unveil these amazing degreaser products. There are immediate needs across the sports and entertainment landscape, specifically within the motorsports industry, to utilize a tough cleaning degreaser that is also environmentally friendly. Our network of properties and clients will look to immediately take advantage of the cleaning capabilities of PetroXstreamTM and EnviroXstreamTM."

According to Verified Market Research, the Cleaner/Degreaser global aftermarket market size was valued at USD $39.02 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD $42.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 0.84% from 2023 to 2030.

About Spire+

Spire+ is a leading sales and marketing consulting firm that specializes in brand building, marketing, communications and business development. Headquartered in Cornelius, North Carolina, our seasoned staff of industry professionals has helped build some of the most recognizable brands in the world, including Toyota, 5-hour ENERGY and STP. Spire is part of a larger holding company that includes professional sports properties, promotional agencies and event management companies.

About Accredited Solutions, Inc.

The Company changed its name from Good Hemp, Inc. to Accredited Solutions, Inc., effective July 12, 2022.

With the recent acquisition of Petro X Solutions, Inc., the Company has shifted its business focus to fossil fuel clean-up products (PetroXstreamTM and EnviroXstreamTM) and services; technologies involved in packaging, distributing, and using electricity in all energy segments; micro-grid design that integrates alternative energy sources and construction; micro-grid control software development; energy storage systems; power system integration and distribution; and growing an internal sales organization to drive sales of products and services.

Additionally, the Company's Diamond Creek brand of ionized 9.5pH high alkaline spring water continues to be produced from the highest quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, and is sold in over 1,000 retail locations and online. Visit www.diamondcreekwater.com for more information.

