OM 9/6/22 DEADLINE: Lieff Cabraser Urges Outset Medical Investors to Contact Us About Pending Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / National plaintiff's law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP encourages Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) investors who suffered extensive losses between September 15, 2020 and June 13, 2022 to contact us immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Outset. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is September 6, 2022.

Class Period: September 15, 2020 - June 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 6, 2022

For more information: https://www.lieffcabraser.com/securities/outset-medical/

Contact Lieff Cabraser: investorinfo@lchb.com or 1-800-541-7358

The securities class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false or misleading statements and/or omissions about Outset's kidney dialysis machine called Tablo Hemodialysis System.

On May 4, 2022, Outset announced disappointing financial results for the first quarter of 2022, which analysts attributed in part to Tablo's untested performance in the home setting. On this news, Outset common stock fell $16.88 per share, or 2.26%, over the next three trading days to close at $23.06 per share on May 9, 2022.

On June 13, 2022, Outset revealed that the FDA compelled the Company to suspend all shipments of Tablo for home use until it obtained the requisite regulatory clearance. On this news, Outset stock fell $6.95, or 34.05%, to close at $13.46 per share on June 14, 2022.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 100 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a "Plaintiffs' Powerhouse" by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $124 billion in verdicts and settlements. Lieff Cabraser is committed to ensuring access to justice for all.

SOURCE: Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

View source version on accesswire.com: