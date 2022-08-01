Xcelerate, Inc. Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Xcelerate, Inc. XCRT, today announces that the OTC Market Group has approved the Company's application for uplisting to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). The Company will commence trading on the OTCQB with the market open on August 1, 2022, under the symbol "XCRT"
"Trading on OTCQB is an important achievement for our Company. We believe it will provide increased transparency and improved liquidity to both existing and prospective shareholders," said Michael O'Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Xcelerate, Inc. "Our plans include continuing with our corporate growth through the balance of this year and beyond. We believe listing on the OTCQB will allow our story to reach a wider investor audience, a key objective for the Company in 2022. I would like to thank our partners and investors for their continued support as we continue to execute on our business plan."
OTCQB is operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is designed for early-stage and developing companies in the United States and abroad. To be eligible for OTCQB quotes, companies must be current in their disclosure filings, have audited financial statements, and undergo an annual validation and management certification process. Companies must also meet minimum bid testing and other financial terms. OTCQB is recognized as an established public market by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and provides current public information to investors in need of securities analysis, valuation, and trading.
ABOUT XCELERATE INC.
In May 2020, Xcelerate commenced implementation of a new business plan that encompasses two separate but related businesses within the medical industry, including (i) owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment and portfolio of patents, patents pending and technology licenses and (ii) development of virtual health technology to assist patients in developing countries obtain medical care by extending the reach of physicians through the use of that technology. Visit www.xcelerate.global to learn more.
SAFE HARBOR
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.
