ChainDigger and Rexys.Club Agreement on Shareholding - Mega Deal

BRUGG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / After a brilliant start on the international market, the Swiss digital luxury product platform and retailer ChainDigger.io was able to strengthen its business further with the project REXY CLUB. Rexy Club is a close group of friends with an international influencer structure with millions of followers and connections that develop NFT projects for Dubai and wants to make a name in the technological field as well as smart city development.
Due to the project planning and the already developed holiday market in Dubai with 16 million visitors a year, the potential total volume for the project is estimated at 10 billion USD.
ChainDigger is repositioning itself as a shareholder and is participating in the development and structuring of this major project taking up to 25% of the new holding company to be founded in several steps.
The luxury project is being developed on the ATROMG8 Network addressing all technical possibilities in cooperation with the best in the world. This develops a completely new residential hotel and holiday concept, including everything the residents and visitors need about the Digital advances coming and will convey a completely new attitude towards life.
Christopher Loftus and Luke Mabbott, the founders of Rexys.Club, see a great deal of relief in ChainDigger's participation. "We are proud to have brought a professional sales team like ChainDigger on board, this will allow us to fully concentrate on the development of the project and know that the marketing and sales are in good hands now and in the future".
The management of ChainDigger also sees completely new opportunities here and underlines the significance of this new company for the international market. "Because Dubai shouldn't be the only location," adds Raphael Zumsteg, Sales Manager and founding member of ChainDigger.io
Further information will be provided at a joint event in Zurich at the end of August, where over 400 investors will be informed about the details of the project and the cooperation. With this agreement the structure for the largest NFT project in the world is laid, which creates real value and enrichment in many ways.
Contact:
E-mail: contact@chaindigger.io
chaindigger.io
SOURCE: ChainDigger GmbH
https://www.accesswire.com/710359/ChainDigger-and-RexysClub-Agreement-on-Shareholding--Mega-Deal
