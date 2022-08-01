The Future of Digital Fundraising

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Digital Fund is at the forefront of merging new technologies with a pioneering approach to grassroots digital fundraising and engaging supporters.
Digital Fund was the first innovator of personalized URLs on mailers for digital fundraising, recently integrating an all-in-one cloud-based Omnichannel Marketing program for improved marketing campaigns.
Traditionally, grassroots fundraising relied on conventional methods that resulted in costly fees for proprietary data collection essential for growing fundraising efforts. Digital Fund uses PiXLAnalytic.io technology, integrating the world's most powerful channels into the easiest yet most sophisticated engagement platform, making it easier than ever to boost engagement with small-dollar donors.
"Building an ecosystem to enhance engagement with an inspired audience is the most crucial strategy in raising money," says Digital Fund CEO Dustin Capp. "We've transformed the small-dollar donor journey through the utilization of sophisticated AI technology to get your marketing in the right hands and at the right time across all the devices donors use."
One thing that sets Digital Fund apart from the competition is the robustness of the features they provide, creating omnichannel marketing capabilities for campaigns of all sizes without a lot of human resources.
Digital Fund's never-ending quest is to provide its clients with intelligence and data, so a bigger percentage of the top of the funnel people get down to the bottom of the funnel and convert.
Digital fundraising tactics are ever changing, and firms should reconsider a one size fits all approach. "Being able to segment your data and send marketing to the right audience at the right time is a game changer, not only from a conversion standpoint but ultimately providing better overall efficiency," says Dustin Capp, CEO.
A new era of digital fundraising is underway, and Digital Fund is paving the way with its integrated omnichannel marketing program to enhance a campaign's marketing intelligence and transform campaign efficiency and performance through intuitive response technology and predictive analytics that bolsters step-by-step tracking.
Digital Fund is singularly focused on providing direct access to the best digital properties while delivering accurate data to reach donors where they are consuming content.
While political candidates and nonprofits can access the powerful digital advertising technology, Digital Fund's model makes it possible for world changers of all sizes to place online and offline targeted ads once only available to massive agencies. The secret weapon to grassroots fundraising is now within reach.
About
Digital Fund, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, executes highly targeted advertising empowering world changers with the most robust intuitive omnichannel campaigns to connect with grassroots donors and build engagement exponentially, ultimately fueling donations. Visit Digitalfund.us for more info.
CONTACT:
Dustin Capp
dustin@digitalfund.us
480-424-5559
SOURCE: Digital Fund
