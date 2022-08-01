Rekor Systems to Present at Investor Summit Group's Q3 Virtual Conference

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Rekor Systems, Inc. REKR ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities through intelligent infrastructure, announced today announced that Robert A. Berman, CEO and Chair, Rekor will be attending and presenting at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. Rekor is a technology company transforming public safety, urban mobility, and transportation markets around the globe by providing AI-driven, vertical-specific, mission critical solutions for intelligent infrastructure.
Event: Q3 Investor Summit
Date: August 16 & 17th, 2022
Presentation: August 16 @ 3:30pm ET
Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_efDVdVM0R62fHPYWjefHzg
- 1x1s will be available for qualified investors
- The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at:
Complementary Investor Registration
About Rekor Systems, Inc.
Rekor Systems, Inc. REKR is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
About Investor Summit Group
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of the global market for ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.
Media & Investor Relations Contact:
Rekor Systems, Inc.
Charles Degliomini
ir@rekorsystems.com
SOURCE: Rekor Systems, Inc.
