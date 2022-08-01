Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on August 8, 2022

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPH announced that the Company will release results for its second quarter of 2022 ended June 30, 2022, after the market closes on Monday, August 8, 2022, and will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
To access the conference call, dial toll free (877) 407-0989, for international calls, dial (201) 389-0921, five minutes before the conference.
The call can also be accessed on the Investors page on the Company's website www.amphastar.com.
Company Information
Amphastar is a bio-pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.
Forward Looking Statements
All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Amphastar's historical performance and its current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Amphastar's business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 11, 2022. You can locate these reports through the Company's website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause Amphastar's expectations to change.
CONTACT:
Bill Peters
Chief Financial Officer
(909) 476-3416
SOURCE: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/710315/Amphastar-Pharmaceuticals-to-Release-Second-Quarter-Earnings-and-Hold-Conference-Call-on-August-8-2022
