Love Reaches – A Story of Hope

This book will help you realize the power of faith, love and prayers. You can break free from the tendency to believe that the past will always be your compass. No matter the age, people who care can change your direction in a moment.

“Love Reaches” is beautifully written by Jeanne Jones. She lives near Savannah, Georgia, with her husband, Rick. You can find her at her happiest when she is spending time with family! Her favorite places are slowing down at the beach and having time with longtime friends. Also, she loves Southern cooking for folks and writing books that bring hope and joy.

She has taught in Churches, Retreats, and Bible Studies for most of her adult life. Jeanne feels a kindred spirit with those who have come out of broken situations and hopes to share a lifeline with all!

Do you often want to talk to a stranger that won’t judge you as you hesitantly open up your innermost thoughts and feelings? Jeanne long to be that person who listens with arms and heart wide open.

“Love Reaches” is not a ‘Poor Me’ story but a ‘Praise God’ book of real life in which God so mightily delivered me many times from what could have been complete devastation. As you read it, I pray that you will find hope and trust in the only truth. Parts of this book may make your eyes fill with tears because they remind you of something you or someone you love may be going through. Hopefully, some warm moments in the book will remind you of a sweet memory or a feeling that makes you smile. But above all else, my prayer is that you genuinely come to believe that God loves you more than you will ever understand and that you will make it.

After reading this book, you will feel the struggles and the joy that comes from the depths of unconditional love and hope God promises. Most important, Mrs. Jeanne will be available to give her testimony at churches and other organizations supporting women and children. Feel free to write her at jeannesjones77@gmail.com as she would love to listen to your words with open arms and heart.

