Swedish trademarking firm Digip filed the first API-enabled European Union trademark application in April 2022. The application, which is the first of its kind filed in Europe, represents a stride forward for the European Intellectual Property Office’s efforts to simplify processes and increase speed. Digip CEO Viktor Johansson said the mark would be used on clothing items to commemorate the first filing milestone, which should eliminate much of the red tape involved with filing a trademark application.

"This is incredibly exciting for us," Johansson said. “The API is a powerful tool to help simplify the trademark application process, and we are thrilled to be the first company to use it.”

Digip allows creators to claim intellectual property ownership with trademark registration and related services. Digip works to protect the creations of its clients around the world.

“Digip is revolutionizing trademark ownership and protection by digitizing the industry,” Digip founders said. “Today you are in the dark and using google search for trademarks: tomorrow you can utilize the fastest trademark engine in the world: any place, any time, on-demand, and always for free.”

What can be trademarked?

Businesses use unique names, logos, and slogans so customers can identify their company and brand. When someone else uses the same or similar identifiers, customers could be confused and believe both are the same company. To secure the sole rights to a business name, logo, or slogan, companies need to register them as trademarks, which is the heart of what Digip does. The experts at Digip help companies obtain a trademark and keep it secure.

Free trademark search tool

Anyone can start the process of trademarking their intellectual property. Conduct a trademark search to see if the desired brand is available for registration with Digip’s free tool. After the instant results of the search, companies share some information about their trademark, and Digip files the trademark application within 24-48 hours after advising clients of the trademark cost.

The trademark office assesses the application over the next four to six months. Once approved, Digip monitors trademark activity daily and allows clients to manage their trademarks on the Digip platform. Customers using the Digip platform report a more than 95 percent success rate on their trademark applications.

Domain search and registration

However, a trademark isn’t all a business needs to stand out in the digital world. Just like trademarks are protected identifiers, website domain names must be secured and registered for protection. Start establishing a website and a brand’s online presence with a domain name search at Digip. The search tool determines whether the desired domain name is available and allows businesses to register the name before someone else does.

Digip actively works to help businesses protect themselves and their intellectual property so they can focus on their customers. Companies work hard to create their individual business identifiers, and they need the legal protection of trademarks to keep them secure.

“We founded Digip because we have experienced what it truly feels like to be a young company that did not have access or resources to protect and own their identity early on,” Digip founders said. “We believe what you create really matters. Why shouldn’t you have the same opportunities to protect and own your intellectual property as the world leading brands?”

Conclusion

With more than $2.2 million in capital raised and over 400 clients, Digip serves 40+ markets worldwide, combining technology and experience to provide enhanced customer experiences and streamlined processes to lower the cost of intellectual property protection. Now, with API-enabled trademark applications, Digip can help even more effectively.

