Teenager Tay Jade is soon to be named one of the Most Talented people worldwide

Living in Sydney, Australia, Tay Jade is yet to be named one of the Most Talented people in the whole world. At only 18, Jade has picked up countless talents in a range of different industries, and is soon to achieve more in 1 year than one would achieve in their whole lifetime.

Jade after the conclusion of the International S.O.F.L.A.H Solo Singing Competition in the Philippine Arena (2014)

Jade performing at the Verizon Centre in Washington. DC (2015)

Jade began growing her singing and performing skill at 6 years old when she started performing in Church events. At just 10 years old, her performing was taken to the next level when she was chosen to represent Australia at an INTERNATIONAL level at the 2014 International Songs of

Faith Love & Hope (S.O.F.L.A.H) Solo Singing Competition held in the World’s Largest Indoor Arena (Philippine Arena) located in the Philippines.

A year later, Jade represented Australia once again at an INTERNATIONAL level by traveling to Washington, D.C. in the United States to perform at the Verizon Centre for the Church of Christ Closing Centennial Concert. “Ariana Grande performed in that exact same arena on that exact same stage that I performed on less than 24 hours before I got to perform on it. I will always be so shocked about that.” Jade says.

Jade continued to grow her love for singing and performing by continuing to perform in Church events, as well as turning her songwriting into a hobby. Meanwhile, also at 10 years of age, she began to discover her talent of video editing. At 16 years old, Jade was selected to be Director for a short film produced by her Church. She directed, acted and edited in the project, which began to expand her skills in all 3 areas. In the same year, she began her YouTube Channel which has reached over 1 Million impressions and over 50 countries around the world. Not long after starting her channel, she started to expand her skill in audio editing, and began her first year of navigation using Logic Pro X in 2021.

Following a range of musical projects in 2020 and 2021, Jade began to take her editing and creative talent skill to the next level through the creation of her VLOG Style TV SHOW WhatAmIDoing launched on Prime Video and Youtube in 2022. The creation of this show truly exhibits how incredible Jade’s creativity and intelligence is, while also getting to showcase who she is outside of her talents. In 2022, Jade signed with Luxe Management as a Model and Actress; she has since been working on fashion projects and has recently mentioned that a short film written by herself is currently in the making and to be directed by her as well as co-starring with music artist, LILPIXIE. It is inspiring to see young adults having the passion to create and show vulnerability, and that is exactly what Jade does not just through her editing creations, but also through her songwriting and other outlets of skill that she has.

As Jade continues to sing, write music, produce music, write scripts, model, act, direct and edit - she is still a student studying Primary Education and Psychology at University and a part time worker at a childcare. It is absolutely the most impressive to be able to have the abilities to do so many different pieces of work, while still having the space in mind to grow academically and work toward a different direction in school.

There is great excitement surrounding what the future holds for Tay Jade, especially since her range of talent can truly take her anywhere.

Link to Tay Jade’s Official Site https://tayjade.com/

