Ex Novo Marketing Takes A Personal And Hands-On Approach With Their Growing Portfolio Of Clients

Known for its diversified method of growing businesses and income flow, Ex Novo Marketing treats each company as if it were its own. Every client is given the same all-star treatment with a blend of analytics and pure creativity poured into their marketing campaigns.

When selecting a marketing firm to represent them, every brand wants a team that genuinely cares and can provide outstanding results. They are entrusting their reputation and future sales into the hands of another and hope this trust is repaid.

This trust is well-placed in Ex Novo Marketing. They pride themselves on their accountable stewardship, with a mission to treat every client’s business as if it was their own. They take it to the next level by maintaining constant and transparent contact with each brand.

Ex Novo Marketing’s experience with digital marketing has shown that spreading its campaigns across many platforms provides the most success. They seek to use this knowledge to give their clients as many sources of traffic and income as possible. Whether it be on Facebook or TikTok, each platform has the potential to supply a piece of an overall diversified income flow.

Creativity with results

Ex Novo Marketing provides sensationally creative deliverables to their clients. It’s not just their advertising either. They support brands in all aspects of their digital footprint, from web design to content creation. Their strategy surrounds a brand with the highest quality of care and results.

The numbers don’t lie with a spotless track record and the analytics to prove it. Ex Novo Marketing’s clients saw an average ad-driven revenue increase of 348%. It isn’t just the revenue Ex Novo Marketing takes into account. On average, their clients also saw 4x their return on ad spending and a 27% decrease in cost per acquisition. These money-saving performances only increase the value of Ex Novo Marketing’s results.

Conclusion

Ex Novo Marketing considers all aspects of a brand when creating and implementing its paid advertisements and content. Brands know they can entrust themselves to Ex Novo Marketing’s hands without worry as they are treated with the complete care of a business owner.

