Digital sustainability tool and browser extension Finch helps people shop more sustainably.

Finch's browser extension rates products based on six environmental impacts and real reviews.

The global climate crisis has given way to consumerism as brands try to appeal to consumers with the promise of sustainable shopping. More people have also become conscious of the environmental and social impacts of the products they consume. However, greenwashing and sustainability jargon are leaving customers overwhelmed and confused. Finch was established to cut through the greenwashing and give customers clear, actionable insights on how to shop for more sustainable products.

As online shopping continues to drive the retail industry, Finch steps into this space to help consumers make smart and sustainable shopping decisions. Finch gives back the control to shoppers, allowing them to understand the science of sustainability.

In 2017, before launching Finch, Founder and CEO Lizzie Horvitz shared her research through a blog where she helped people make sustainable choices. The feedback she received sparked the realization that most people want to make more sustainable purchasing decisions, they just don’t know where to start. In 2020, Horvitz launched Finch to provide simple, science-backed information for people to take action, choose wisely, and stay curious. “Finch rates products on a scale of 0-10 based on six environmental footprints. Our ratings cut through greenwashing terms and allow users to shop for more sustainable products with the power of a science-backed algorithm that draws on 250+ data sources”, says Horvitz.

Using Finch’s browser extension, shoppers can unlock a more informed shopping experience that provides visibility into the environmental impacts of the products they’re buying. Finch’s technology cuts through the greenwash by analyzing company-level and product-level data and accounting for six interconnected environmental footprints and real reviews. Besides being a premier sustainability tool, Finch also uses its website and social media platforms to provide ‘Wise Guides’ that educate people on what they need to know, and why it matters, in each product category.

“At Finch, our goal is to equip people with the x-ray vision to see through the greenwashing and give people the know-how to shop more sustainably. At the end of the day, consumerism in any form won’t solve the problem, but I believe that we all have a role to play,” says Horvitz.

Learn more about the science of sustainability on choosefinch.com

