The Marketing Genius Helping Brands Scale Online With Paid Ads

Nicolas Buffone leads a highly-charged team of experienced digital marketers that have been able to help their clients gain incredible returns from social media advertising.

The internet has opened up a whole new world and market for businesses looking to scale their operations. However, the global nature of the internet means businesses are not just merely competing with local brands but also international brands. For businesses that have the resources to put their brand at the forefront, the dawn of the internet is a godsend. All hope is not lost for those who are not as fortunate, though, thanks to the work being done by experienced marketers like Nicolas Buffone.

Nicolas Buffone is the co-founder and CEO of Expandify Marketing, a social media and advertising agency that help businesses get ridiculous amounts of leads and sales with their proven advertising systems. The company further specializes in providing its clients with everything from strategy creation through implementation so they can scale. In addition, Expandify offers limitless growth by equipping businesses with experts, knowledge, tools, and strategies.

Employing the law of mastery which teaches about not being a jack of all trade, Expandify Marketing does not tout itself as an agency offering full service solution for all things digital marketing. Instead, the agency solely focuses on its area of expertise which is doing paid advertising on Facebook, Youtube, Google, and Instagram channels.

Nicolas oversees a team of highly specialized marketing experts that are fanatic about getting results for their clients. The team focuses on data that truly matters to inform their every conversation and decision with constant testing, tweaking, and optimizing.

Expandify Marketing has helped over 48 brands to generate more than $10 Million from just Google & Facebook Ads. Visit expandify.ca to learn more about the company and follow Nicolas on his Instagram.

Media Contact

Nicolas Buffone

Canada