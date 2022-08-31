Stewart Mathieson's Marketing Strategy Allows Coaches and Therapists to Access Ideal Clients

Stewart Mathieson (the business!) prides itself on being more than a standard lead generation and marketing company. By offering primarily coaches, consultants, and therapists the opportunity to get an average of 1-5 sales calls per day, it allows them to grow their business rapidly.

The whole idea of ‘build it and they will come’ doesn’t work anymore. There are a lot of people and businesses with a great offer to sell, but they can’t actually get any traction with it. It sucks to see an offer that can make a huge impact, but not enough people or businesses know about it or buy it!

Leads are the lifeblood of any business. A business can have the best offer possible, with all the experience in the world, but if they aren’t speaking to people that actually have interest in what they can do for them, then… well… nothing will happen!

Long story short - Stewart Mathieson solves that problem. Stewart Mathieson solves the problem that holds back so many coaches, consultants, and therapists from signing more clients and growing their business. Not to mention bringing on team members, and finally hitting revenue goals.

Who Stewart Mathieson Works With

Stewart Mathieson works mostly with coaches, consultants, and therapists. But research has discovered that it’s because the system works best for people/businesses that fit these 3 rules:

- They make more than $1,000 per client

- They can have international clients

- They can onboard clients now, and can take an extra 1 or more calls per day

Don’t get it wrong. Stewart Mathieson has had multiple successful projects that don’t fall within those requirements, but it’s not where the optimal results are.

Firstly, making more than $1,000 per client. The reasoning for this is to make sure a sales call system actually makes sense for the business. If the business only makes $100 per client, it’s not worth having a 30 minute or even a 1 hour call to maybe close the lead. Even if it is right now, it won’t be in the future when the business scales to the level wanted.

Secondly, Stewart Mathieson provides clients and leads from all over. Most commonly USA, Canada, and the UK. Don’t worry about timezone confusion, because scheduling is handled by Stewart Mathieson, based on availability.

And thirdly, being ready to onboard clients now, and take an extra 1 or more calls per day! This is because Stewart Mathieson speaks to a lot of people who say “let’s do this in 2 months” or “give me an email a little further down the line”. If the business isn't ready for more leads and clients, stop wasting time here. Seriously, this is a waste of time, as the only reason a business should be reading this is to get more leads and clients sent straight to the door.

But don’t worry. Stewart Mathieson always has a call to discuss working together, before going ahead with anything. It could be 5 minutes or 50, depending on any questions or concerns needing answered.

Outcomes

All outcomes can be seen on the website below, but for now, here is the main one. Stewart Mathieson averages 1-5 sales calls per day for clients. These might be called strategy sessions, free consultations, or something else.

It’s that call where value is provided to the lead, and then the offer is sold to them, now that they are warmed up and qualified. Stewart Mathieson usually sees clients having a 25-50% conversion rate for these calls.

Think about the average lifetime value of a client. So if a business sells sessions at $200, and most clients stay for 5 sessions, the average lifetime value would be $1,000. If they normally sell a program for $3,000, then it would be $3,000. Then think about the close rate. If the business closes 3 out of 10 calls, that would be 30%. 5 would be 50%, etc. 30% multiplied by the $1,000 would be $300.

That’s how much the business makes per call, on average. Think about what difference an extra 1-5 calls per day would make. If a business you know is just starting out, don’t worry. Remember, Stewart Mathieson’s clients usually close at between 25% and 50%.

Hopefully by now, curiosity has peaked. The results, the way Stewart Mathieson works, etc.

Anyone interested in this can book a call, and get sent the ‘secret sauce’ behind how Stewart Mathieson makes this happen.

