Mentalhealthproviders.com Launches Free Database of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Facilities

Mentalhealthproviders.com has just launched an extensive database of mental health and substance abuse facilities that can be accessed for free.

Even though mental illnesses are one of the most common health issues in the United States, treatment is still inaccessible for half of the 60 million adults and children living with the condition. One of the major reasons for this situation is the lack of awareness of mental health services available in the country or the difficulty that comes with finding a mental health provider. Fortunately mentalhealthproviders.com has come up with just the solution for this barrier to treatment.

Mentalhealthproviders.com is a one-stop database that collates the information of thousands of mental health facilities from across the United States. It is provided free so anyone can access mental health support. This freewill offering aligns with the website’s commitment to provide access to mental health and substance abuse facilities.

This service by mentalhealthproviders.com comes at a much needed time. Every year, 1 in 5 Americans will experience a form of mental illness, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC further stated that 1 in 25 Americans lives with a serious mental illness, such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, or major depression. Moreover, over 50% of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental disorder or illness at a point in their lives. Thanks to mentalhealthproviders.com’s extensive database and filtering options, these categories of people can readily access affordable treatment at any given time.

Finding a mental health facility on mentalhealthproviders.com can be done in three easy steps:

- Select basic information: Anyone can get started on the platform by selecting their location, type of facility, and additional information.

- View initial results: Checkout the results to see if the facilities meet one’s needs

- Narrow down results: Use over 30 filters to narrow down the results so that one can find the right facility to meet one’s needs.

Mentalhealthproviders.com’s substance abuse facility database further offers a lot of services including assessment/pre-treatment, detoxification, pharmacotherapies, opioid medications, various alcohol use disorder treatment, and many others.

Please visit mentalhealthproviders.com to learn more about the platform and its offerings.

